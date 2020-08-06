Credit Agricole : Slides - Press conference

EMBARGOED UNTIL 06/08/2020 AT 6:45 A.M. CET (Paris time)
Working every day in the interest of
our customers and society
Philippe Brassac
RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2020
2
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
Key figures
Net income
€1,483m
Net income
€954m
Group share
-18.2%
Group share
-21.9%
Q2
Q2
Stated
Q2/Q2
Stated
Q2/Q2
Crédit Agricole
Group
Net income
€1,785m
Net income
Group share
-3.3%
Group share
Q2
Q2
Underlying
Q2/Q2
Underlying
€1,107m
-10.9%
Q2/Q2
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Net income
Net income
Group share
€2,767m
Group share
€1,758m
H1
H1
Underlying
Underlying
Provisioning(1)
X 2 Q2/Q2
X 2.5 Q2/Q2
(1)Underlying
3
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Now more than ever: One of Europe's strongest banks
Crédit Agricole Group
Solvency 16.1%
phased-in
CET1
+7.2 pp
Variance from SREP*
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Solvency
12.0%
phased-in
+4.1 pp
CET1
Variance from SREP*
Liquidity
*Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, i.e. regulatory demands
NPL ratio
coverage ratio
NPL ratio
coverage ratio
CASA
€405bn
2.4%
unchanged from
31/03
84.5%
+0.2 pp from 31/03
3.2%
+0.1 pp from 31/03
73.4%
+0.9 pp from 31/03
Europe's No. 2
€94.2bn(1) bank(2) in terms of
Tier 1 capital
Sharp increase in the CET1 ratio
NPL ratio among the lowest in Europe
NPL coverage ratio among the highest in Europe
Amount of fully loaded Tier 1 capital as at 30/06/20
As ranked by The Banker magazine July 2020, 2019 data
4
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
France's No. 1 bank, massively committed to supporting the economy
Mobilised on the
front line
Massive mobilisation of all employees at the service of customers 90% of branches are reachable, either in person or remotely
€28.7bn
Side-by-side
552,000
with the worst
affected
customers €239m
€2bn
State-Guaranteed Loans for 179,500 customers (SMEs and corporates), i.e. 23.7% of applications in France(1) (62% Regional Banks, 30% LCL and 8%
CACIB)
Payment holidays granted, i.e. €4.2bn of deferred maturities(2) in French Retail banking (83% to SMEs and corporates, including 71% Regional Banks and 29% LCL)
Mutualist support for customers insured against business interruption
Payment holidays and State-Guaranteed Loans for CA Italia customers
Regional Bank, LCL and CACIB applications as at 24/07/2020; acceptance rate of 97.5%
Corresponding to a remaining capital due of €58.5bn, of which €39.9bn on corporates, SMEs and farmers
5
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
A "V" shaped recovery of the Group's activity
Retail banking gross customer acquisition
Crédit Agricole Group
+2.4% from June 2019
170 000
155 000
150 000
92 000
74 000
46 000
Jan. 20
Fév. 20
Mars 20
Avr. 20
Mai 20
Juin 20
Number of new savings accounts opened
Home loan simulations (Regional Banks and LCL) -
Crédit Agricole Assurances - Number of new cases in
(Regional Banks)
Consumer finance contracts
property and casualty insurance (in thousands)
Nombre simulations
417 074
422 117
de crédits habitat
327 409
Nombre contrats
304 272
crédits à la
260 658
consommation
180 825
164 678
181 666
176 334
107 644
68 895
96 246
Jan. 20
Fév. 20
Mars 20
Avr. 20
Mai 20
Juin 20
228
220
220
135114
59
Jan. 20
Fév. 20
Mars 20
Avr. 20
Mai 20
Juin 20
685,000 new retail banking customers at H1-20
(480,000 Regional Bank customers)
6
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
A crisis that reveals the full relevance of our Group project
Customer Project
Human-centric Project
Digital and Human
Empowered teams for customers
Societal Project
Sharp improvement in customer satisfaction(1)
+7 pts
+8
+7 pts
from
2019
from
2019
+2
Caisses régionales
LCL
Instant adaptation of the organisation to the lockdown context
Exceptional delegations in branches
Societal Project
Commitment to Society
Environment
A continually expanding digitalisation
Electronic signature for State-Guaranteed Loans to SMEs
Dematerialisation of claims reporting
Automated processing of leasing moratoria files
Contactless payment limit increased to €50
(1) The national Net Promoter Score (NPS) for individual customers in 2020: difference between promoters and detractors
CACIB: N°1 worldwide in social/green bonds
Amundi (CPR AM): First international equity fund focused on reducing inequalities
LCL: First full range of investments in the fight against global warming
Creation of a Group-levelnon-financial reporting platform
Inclusion
4,000 work-study students in 2020 (Top 2 Figaro/Cadremploi)
Top 50 2020 awards for feminisation of corporate decisions making bodies (+46 places in 2020)
7 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP
Our robust performance yet again highlights the power of universality
All divisions
Locally present in all regions
The widest array of customers
8
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
Working every day in the interest
of our customers and society
Jérôme Grivet
RESULTS as of 30 JUNE 2020
9
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
GROUPE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE
Key figures published
Crédit Agricole Group
Crédit Agricole S.A.
(stated data)
(stated data)
Net Income
€1,483m
Net Income
€954m
Group Share
-18.2% Q2/Q2
Group Share
-21.9% Q2/Q2
Revenues(1)
€8,096m
€5,036m
€4,897m
Expenses (2)
€2,980m
Expenses(2)
Revenues (1)
-4.6% Q2/Q2
-5.1% Q2/Q2
-4.9% Q2/Q2
-1.7% Q2/Q2
Gross
€2,953m
Provisioning
€1,208m
Gross
€1,838m
Provisioning
€842m
Operating
Operating
X 2 Q2/Q2
Income
-12.9% Q2/Q2
X 2.4 Q2/Q2
Income
-7.0% Q2/Q2
Revenues
Excl. SRF
10
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Very robust performance in the Group this half year
Strong momentum in loans, savings and insurance activity (+5.9% growth in loans outstanding, excluding State-Guaranteed Loans (SGL) June/June)
Very strong performance of Regional Banks, reflecting the strength of the universal banking model
Increase in provisioning, 50% of which for performing loans
At 16.1%, the Group's CET1 has already reached the 2022 in the Group Project objective
Switch activated, due to tensions this half-year on equities and bond markets
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole S.A.
57.4%
€3.7bn
C/I ratio Q2-20,
GOI
Underlying
Underlying H1-20
excl. SRF
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole S.A.
74 bp
8.5%
Cost of risk on
ROTE
outstandings(1)
Underlying
H1-20, annualised
(1) Cost of risk on outstandings for H1-20, annualised
11
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
All items in the Crédit Agricole S.A. income statement are strong this quarter
Underlying data, Q2 2020
Revenues(1)
Expenses(2)
GOI
Provisioning
Net income
Group share
Revenues
Excl. SRF
Underlying
€5,185m
+0.1% Q2/Q2
€2,976m
-1.9%Q2/Q2
€2,130m
-0.5%Q2/Q2
€908m
X 2.5 Q2/Q2
€1,107m
-10.9%Q2/Q2
Revenues: Exceptional half-year for LC, undermined by an adverse market effect in AG
Retail activities (RB and SFS) were severely penalised by the two months of lockdown
Very good momentum in Corporate and Institutional activity, generating high revenues in LC
Detrimental market effect on AG revenues over the six-month period -4.3% H1/H1
77% of total Revenues are recurring(1)
Reduction in Operating expenses excl. SRF:
-1.9%(-€57m Q2/Q2, including -€23m due to Covid)
Strong GOI:
GOI(3) unchanged in Q2: -0.5% Q2/Q2, despite lockdown
GOI(3) up in H1: €3.7 billion, i.e. +2.9% H1/H1
GOI(3) excl. SRF: +2.9% Q2/Q2 and +5.3% H1/H1
Increase in provisioning, 50% of which relates to
provisioning for performing loans
AG: Asset Gathering; RB: Retail Banking; SFS: Specialised Financial Services; LC: Large Customers; CC: Corporate Centre.
Recurring revenues: Revenues backed by stocks (loans/inflows outstanding, assets under management) or policies (property and casualty insurance, pension plan); Transactional revenues: Revenues linked to commissions on flows and market activities.
12
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP
Very good performance of the Regional Banks
Strong sales, with sharp increases in GOI and net income Group share
€1.3 billion GOI
(1)
€0.7 billion
Individual NPS(3)
+5.9%
Net income Group share (2)
at +8
loans outstanding
+19.6% Q2/Q2
+17.9% Q2/Q2
June/June, excl. SGL
Loans: Increase in new loans (+32.6% Q2/Q2, -14.8% excl. SGL), sharp recovery in June: increase in new loans in June 2020
(+36%, including housing loans: +7%, excl. SGL: +3%) vs. June 2019
Customer capture: 480,000 new customers in 2020, with a sharp acceleration in June (+110,000 customers, +1.9% June/June)
Interbank mobility: Positive balance at +38,500 at end-June 2020
Merchant terminal payments/day: €300m in transactions in June vs. €270m before lockdown and €100m during lockdown
Underlying
Regional Banks' contribution to the Group's underlying Net income Group share
Net Promoter Score
13
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
ACTIVITY
RETAIL BANKING
LCL
Sharp recovery of new loans in June (+51% June/April 2020)
Inflows: Increase in on-balance sheet deposits (+13.6% June/June)
Increase in LCL's penetration rate for property & casualty insurance and payments markets
Operating expenses:-5.1% Q2/Q2, down every year(1) since 2017
€138.5 billion
in loans outstanding
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA
Recovery in new housing loans, +26.9% June/April 2020
Strong on-balance sheet deposits +4.6% June/June
Operating expenses fell by -2.3% Q2/Q2 (3)
+4.9%
in loans outstanding
June/June
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
INTERNATIONAL
+4% in new loans Q2/Q2(2)
Liquidity: surplus of deposits over loans +€1.8 billion as at 30/06/2020
+6%
of on-balance sheet deposits Q2/Q2(2)
(1) AAGR of operating expenses Q2 17/Q2 20 (2) Variation excluding foreign exchange impact(3) excluding SRF and excluding COVID-related expenses
14
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
ACTIVITY
ASSET GATHERING
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES
Savings/Retirement:
Increase in the rate of UL products in outstandings (22.7%, +0.5 pp June/June)
Property and casualty insurance:
New business: increase of +94% June/May 2020
14.2m policies(1) in the portfolio, a steady increase (+3.1% year on year)
Equipment rate(2): 41.0% of Regional Banking customers, 25.2% of LCL customers and 15.9% of CA Italia customers
AMUNDI
+7.1% in AuM June/June
Positive MLT net retail inflows (excluding JVs) in French networks
+€1.2 billion
Significant reduction in operating expenses by -7.3% Q2/Q2, with a reduction in variable compensation and IT costs synergies linked to Pioneer
Partnership with Société Générale renewed for a further 5 years
CAIWM
Net inflows from private customers of +€1 billion
+13.5% Q2/Q2
+€3.5bn
€125.7bn
Underlying revenues
In MLT assets
of AuM
(1) Change excluding foreign exchange impact (2) Car, home, health, legal or personal accident insurance
15
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
ACTIVITY
SPECIALISED FINANCIAL SERVICES
CA Consumer Finance
Recovery of new business in June +€2.3 billion
June/April 2020
Reduction in operating expenses of -7.1%, excluding SRF Q2/Q2
+170%
in new business June/April
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CAL&F
Increase in factored revenues, +33% June/April 2020
Reduction in operating expenses of -2.9%, excluding SRF Q2/Q2
+90%
in leasing June/April
16
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
ACTIVITY
LARGE CUSTOMERS
CACIB
Strong growth in capital markets, +44% revenues Q2/Q2(1)
No. 1 in Global Green, Social and Sustainability bonds
Maintained prudent risk profile, VaR of €14m at 30/06/20
+27.1%
in underlying GOIQ2/Q2
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CACEIS
Increase in assets under custody:
+€826bn with KAS BANK and Santander Securities Services
+€173bn in new clients
+35%
assets under custody
(1) including Credit Valuation adjustments
17
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Low NPL ratio and high coverage ratio
Crédit Agricole S.A.Regional Banks
NPL ratio :
3.2%
1.8%
+0.1 pp from March 20
-0.1 pp from March 20
Crédit Agricole Group
2.4%
Unchanged from March 20
Loan loss reserves: 24% linked to provisioning on performing loans for CASA,37% for Regional Banks,30% for GCA
A diversified loan book, skewed towards large corporates (46% CASA,16% GCA) and housing loans (27% CASA,46% GCA)
73% of Large corporates EAD(2) for CASA rated investment grade
NPL ratio(1) :
Loan loss reserves :
Crédit Agricole S.A.(1)
Regional Banks(1)
73.4%
99.7%
+0.9 pp from March 20
-0.3 pp from March 20
Crédit Agricole Group(1)
84.5%
+0.2 pp from March 20
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Regional Banks
€10.1bn
€10.0bn
Crédit Agricole Group
€20.1bn
Including the full scale of reserves for performing loans due to COVID-19. Loan loss reserves, including collective provisions. Coverage ratios are calculated based on loans and receivables due from customers.
EAD (Exposure At Default) is a regulatory definition used in pillar 3. It corresponds to the exposure in the event of default after risk mitigation factors. It encompasses balance sheet assets plus a proportion of off-balance sheet commitments
18
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
Controlled increase in Q2/Q2 provisioning, half of which related to the provisioning of performing loans
Cost of risk broken down by stage/bucket (in €m): S1 & S2 - Prudential provisioning of performing loans; S3 - Provisioning for proven risks
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Crédit Agricole Group
X2.5
x2.8
908
X2.0
621
236
X3.3
1 208
314
246
358
335
340
223
Autres
930
424
Autres
CDR S1&S2
CDR S1&S2
29
223
218
225
499
598
494
0
CDR S3*
421
398
31
398
CDR S3*
384
29
323
281
273
262
242
316
216
371
331
531
382
667
28
CDR total
5
CDR total
-30
-40
-59
-26
-7
-184
372
382
371
505
294
588
420
602
516
785
-64
0
-33
-87
T1-18
T2-18
T3-18
T4-18
T1-19
T2-19
T3-19
T4-19
T1-20
T2-20
T1-18
T2-18
T3-18
T4-18
T1-19
T2-19
T3-19
T4-19
T1-20
T2-20
Crédit Agricole S.A.
Cost of risk
Crédit Agricole Group
74 bp (1.2)
x 2.5 Q2/Q2
45 bp (1.2)
48% of the increase related
CoR/loan
to performing loans
CoR/loan
Annualised on the basis of H1 2020
Annualised on the basis of H1 2020
Cost of risk
x 2.0 Q2/Q2
70% of the increase related to performing loans
Cost of risk on loans (in basis points, annualised); Cost of risk on loans in basis points over four quarters on a rolling basis at55 bp on Crédit Agricole SA,33 bp on Crédit Agricole Group;The CoR on loans is calculated based on the cost of the risk recognised over the annualisedhalf-yearto which is added the average of Q1 and Q2 loans(2), Since Q1-19, the loans taken into account in the credit risk indicators are only loans to customers, before deduction of provisions. *Including non-provisioning losses.
Coverage ratios are calculated based on loans and receivables due from customers
19
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CET1 ratios(1) are well above SREP requirements and have already reached the targets set in the 2022 MTP
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
+0.6 pp
+0.6 pp
15,5%
12,0%
11,4%
+6,6pp
vs SREP
+3,5pp
+4,1pp
vs SREP
vs SREP
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
16,1%
+7.2 pp vs SREP
Mars 20Juin 20Mars 20Juin 20
Distance to SREP(2): +4.1 pp
Distance to SREP(3) : +7.2 pp
→Phased-inTier 1 ratio: 13.5% and Phased-in total ratio: 17.6%
Phased-inTier 1 ratio: 17.0% and Phased-in total ratio: 19.7%
→Phased-inleverage ratio: 3.9%, unchanged from end-March 20
Phased-inleverage ratio: unchanged at 5.3% from end-March 20
→ Phased-in average intra-quarterly leverage ratio(3):3.8% inQ2-20
Phased-in average intra-quarterly leverage ratio:5.2% inQ2-20
Phased-in,the CET pro-forma ratio of two months' waiting period of SGL is at 12% for CASA and 16,3% for GCA(2) Intra- quarter leverage is the average of end-of-month exposures for the first two months of the quarter
(3) Intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end of month exposures for the first two months of said quarter.
20
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
Working every day in the interest of
our customers and society
Appendices
RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2020
21
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
Only for the web conference
GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP
DETERMINATION OF NET INCOME FOR THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP
UNDERLYING VERSION
Regional and
€610m Q2-20
local banks, and
their subsidiaries
vs €1,539m Q2-19
Corporate income
French standards
Total RB income excluding LB and subsidiaries
Application of IFRS, particularly on the valuation of the Investment Portfolio (Fair Value Measurement) and on Levies (IFRIC 21)
€658m Q2-20
Elimination of IGs (including dividends)
vs €1,735mQ2-19 and other consolidation adjustments
IFRS income
Total RB + LB + own subsidiaries & joint
subsidiaries
€663m Q2-20
vs €563m Q2-19
NET INCOME GROUP
SHARE
€1,785m Q2-20
€1,846m Q2-19
Crédit Agricole S.A. and its subsidiaries
€1,107m Q2-20
€1,242m Q2-19
Elimination of IGs & other consolidation adjustments (o/w incorporation of share of income of LCL, CACIB, CA Italia and Amundi held by SACAM International and SACAM Participations)
€1,122m Q2-20
€1,283m Q2-19
22
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
SHARE PRICE
Based on CASA share price at 31/07/2020
Net asset value per
share
23
RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020
