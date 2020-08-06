Credit Agricole : Slides - Press conference 0 08/06/2020 | 01:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields WORKING EVERY DAY IN THE INTEREST OF OUR CUSTOMERS AND SOCIETY PRESS CONFERENCE RESULTS for the second quarter and first half of 2020 EMBARGOED UNTIL 06/08/2020 AT 6:45 A.M. CET (Paris time) Working every day in the interest of our customers and society Philippe Brassac RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2020 2 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 Key figures Net income €1,483m Net income €954m Group share -18.2% Group share -21.9% Q2 Q2 Stated Q2/Q2 Stated Q2/Q2 Crédit Agricole Group Net income €1,785m Net income Group share -3.3% Group share Q2 Q2 Underlying Q2/Q2 Underlying €1,107m -10.9% Q2/Q2 Crédit Agricole S.A. Net income Net income Group share €2,767m Group share €1,758m H1 H1 Underlying Underlying Provisioning(1) X 2 Q2/Q2 X 2.5 Q2/Q2 (1)Underlying 3 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Now more than ever: One of Europe's strongest banks Crédit Agricole Group Solvency 16.1% phased-in CET1 +7.2 pp Variance from SREP* Crédit Agricole S.A. Solvency 12.0% phased-in +4.1 pp CET1 Variance from SREP* Liquidity *Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, i.e. regulatory demands NPL ratio coverage ratio NPL ratio coverage ratio CASA €405bn 2.4% unchanged from 31/03 84.5% +0.2 pp from 31/03 3.2% +0.1 pp from 31/03 73.4% +0.9 pp from 31/03 Europe's No. 2 €94.2bn(1) bank(2) in terms of Tier 1 capital Sharp increase in the CET1 ratio NPL ratio among the lowest in Europe NPL coverage ratio among the highest in Europe Amount of fully loaded Tier 1 capital as at 30/06/20 As ranked by The Banker magazine July 2020, 2019 data 4 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP France's No. 1 bank, massively committed to supporting the economy Mobilised on the front line Massive mobilisation of all employees at the service of customers 90% of branches are reachable, either in person or remotely €28.7bn Side-by-side 552,000 with the worst affected customers €239m €2bn State-Guaranteed Loans for 179,500 customers (SMEs and corporates), i.e. 23.7% of applications in France(1) (62% Regional Banks, 30% LCL and 8% CACIB) Payment holidays granted, i.e. €4.2bn of deferred maturities(2) in French Retail banking (83% to SMEs and corporates, including 71% Regional Banks and 29% LCL) Mutualist support for customers insured against business interruption Payment holidays and State-Guaranteed Loans for CA Italia customers Regional Bank, LCL and CACIB applications as at 24/07/2020; acceptance rate of 97.5% Corresponding to a remaining capital due of €58.5bn, of which €39.9bn on corporates, SMEs and farmers 5 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 A "V" shaped recovery of the Group's activity Retail banking gross customer acquisition Crédit Agricole Group +2.4% from June 2019 170 000 155 000 150 000 92 000 74 000 46 000 Jan. 20 Fév. 20 Mars 20 Avr. 20 Mai 20 Juin 20 Number of new savings accounts opened Home loan simulations (Regional Banks and LCL) - Crédit Agricole Assurances - Number of new cases in (Regional Banks) Consumer finance contracts property and casualty insurance (in thousands) Nombre simulations 417 074 422 117 de crédits habitat 327 409 Nombre contrats 304 272 crédits à la 260 658 consommation 180 825 164 678 181 666 176 334 107 644 68 895 96 246 Jan. 20 Fév. 20 Mars 20 Avr. 20 Mai 20 Juin 20 228 220 220 135114 59 Jan. 20 Fév. 20 Mars 20 Avr. 20 Mai 20 Juin 20 685,000 new retail banking customers at H1-20 (480,000 Regional Bank customers) 6 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP A crisis that reveals the full relevance of our Group project Customer Project Human-centric Project Digital and Human Empowered teams for customers Societal Project Sharp improvement in customer satisfaction (1) +7 pts +8 +7 pts from 2019 from 2019 +2 Caisses régionales LCL Instant adaptation of the organisation to the lockdown context

Exceptional delegations in branches Societal Project Commitment to Society Environment A continually expanding digitalisation

Electronic signature for State-Guaranteed Loans to SMEs Dematerialisation of claims reporting Automated processing of leasing moratoria files Contactless payment limit increased to €50

(1) The national Net Promoter Score (NPS) for individual customers in 2020: difference between promoters and detractors CACIB: N ° 1 worldwide in social/green bonds

1 worldwide in social/green bonds Amundi (CPR AM): First international equity fund focused on reducing inequalities

LCL: First full range of investments in the fight against global warming

Creation of a Group-levelnon-financial reporting platform Inclusion 4,000 work-study students in 2020 (Top 2 Figaro/Cadremploi)

work-study students in 2020 (Top 2 Figaro/Cadremploi) Top 50 2020 awards for feminisation of corporate decisions making bodies (+46 places in 2020) 7 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP Our robust performance yet again highlights the power of universality All divisions Locally present in all regions The widest array of customers 8 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 Working every day in the interest of our customers and society Jérôme Grivet RESULTS as of 30 JUNE 2020 9 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. GROUPE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE Key figures published Crédit Agricole Group Crédit Agricole S.A. (stated data) (stated data) Net Income €1,483m Net Income €954m Group Share -18.2% Q2/Q2 Group Share -21.9% Q2/Q2 Revenues(1) €8,096m €5,036m €4,897m Expenses (2) €2,980m Expenses(2) Revenues (1) -4.6% Q2/Q2 -5.1% Q2/Q2 -4.9% Q2/Q2 -1.7% Q2/Q2 Gross €2,953m Provisioning €1,208m Gross €1,838m Provisioning €842m Operating Operating X 2 Q2/Q2 Income -12.9% Q2/Q2 X 2.4 Q2/Q2 Income -7.0% Q2/Q2 Revenues Excl. SRF 10 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Very robust performance in the Group this half year Strong momentum in loans, savings and insurance activity (+5.9% growth in loans outstanding, excluding State-Guaranteed Loans (SGL) June/June)

State-Guaranteed Loans (SGL) June/June) Very strong performance of Regional Banks, reflecting the strength of the universal banking model

Increase in provisioning, 50% of which for performing loans

At 16.1%, the Group's CET1 has already reached the 2022 in the Group Project objective

Switch activated, due to tensions this half-year on equities and bond markets Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole S.A. 57.4% €3.7bn C/I ratio Q2-20, GOI Underlying Underlying H1-20 excl. SRF Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole S.A. 74 bp 8.5% Cost of risk on ROTE outstandings(1) Underlying H1-20, annualised (1) Cost of risk on outstandings for H1-20, annualised 11 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. All items in the Crédit Agricole S.A. income statement are strong this quarter Underlying data, Q2 2020 Revenues(1) Expenses(2) GOI Provisioning Net income Group share Revenues Excl. SRF Underlying €5,185m +0.1% Q2/Q2 €2,976m -1.9%Q2/Q2 €2,130m -0.5%Q2/Q2 €908m X 2.5 Q2/Q2 €1,107m -10.9%Q2/Q2 Revenues: Exceptional half-year for LC, undermined by an adverse market effect in AG Retail activities (RB and SFS) were severely penalised by the two months of lockdown

Very good momentum in Corporate and Institutional activity, generating high revenues in LC

Detrimental market effect on AG revenues over the six-month period -4.3% H1/H1 77% of total Revenues are recurring (1)

Reduction in Operating expenses excl. SRF: -1.9% (-€57m Q2/Q2, including -€23m due to Covid) Strong GOI: GOI (3) unchanged in Q2: -0.5% Q2/Q2, despite lockdown

unchanged in Q2: -0.5% Q2/Q2, despite lockdown GOI (3) up in H1: €3.7 billion, i.e. +2.9% H1/H1

up in H1: €3.7 billion, i.e. +2.9% H1/H1 GOI (3) excl. SRF: +2.9% Q2/Q2 and +5.3% H1/H1 Increase in provisioning, 50% of which relates to provisioning for performing loans AG: Asset Gathering; RB: Retail Banking; SFS: Specialised Financial Services; LC: Large Customers; CC: Corporate Centre. Recurring revenues: Revenues backed by stocks (loans/inflows outstanding, assets under management) or policies (property and casualty insurance, pension plan); Transactional revenues: Revenues linked to commissions on flows and market activities. 12 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP Very good performance of the Regional Banks Strong sales, with sharp increases in GOI and net income Group share €1.3 billion GOI (1) €0.7 billion Individual NPS(3) +5.9% Net income Group share (2) at +8 loans outstanding +19.6% Q2/Q2 +17.9% Q2/Q2 June/June, excl. SGL Loans: Increase in new loans (+32.6% Q2/Q2, -14.8% excl. SGL), sharp recovery in June: increase in new loans in June 2020

(+36%, including housing loans: +7%, excl. SGL: +3%) vs. June 2019

Increase in new loans (+32.6% Q2/Q2, -14.8% excl. SGL), sharp recovery in June: increase in new loans in June 2020 (+36%, including housing loans: +7%, excl. SGL: +3%) vs. June 2019 Inflows : increase in on-balance sheet deposits (demand deposits +25.2%, passbooks +8.7%), off-balance sheet deposits unchanged (-0.5% Q2/Q2)

: increase in on-balance sheet deposits (demand deposits +25.2%, passbooks +8.7%), off-balance sheet deposits unchanged (-0.5% Q2/Q2) Customer capture : 480,000 new customers in 2020, with a sharp acceleration in June (+110,000 customers, +1.9% June/June)

: 480,000 new customers in 2020, with a sharp acceleration in June (+110,000 customers, +1.9% June/June) Interbank mobility: Positive balance at +38,500 at end-June 2020

Positive balance at +38,500 at end-June 2020 Merchant terminal payments/day : €300m in transactions in June vs. €270m before lockdown and €100m during lockdown Underlying Regional Banks' contribution to the Group's underlying Net income Group share Net Promoter Score 13 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 ACTIVITY RETAIL BANKING LCL Sharp recovery of new loans in June (+51% June/April 2020) Inflows: Increase in on-balance sheet deposits (+13.6% June/June) Increase in LCL's penetration rate for property & casualty insurance and payments markets Operating expenses:-5.1% Q2/Q2, down every year (1) since 2017 €138.5 billion in loans outstanding CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA Recovery in new housing loans, +26.9% June/April 2020 Strong on-balance sheet deposits +4.6% June/June Operating expenses fell by -2.3% Q2/Q2 (3) +4.9% in loans outstanding June/June CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. INTERNATIONAL +4% in new loans Q2/Q2 (2) Liquidity: surplus of deposits over loans +€1.8 billion as at 30/06/2020 +6% of on-balance sheet deposits Q2/Q2(2) (1) AAGR of operating expenses Q2 17/Q2 20 (2) Variation excluding foreign exchange impact(3) excluding SRF and excluding COVID-related expenses 14 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ACTIVITY ASSET GATHERING CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES Savings/Retirement: Increase in the rate of UL products in outstandings (22.7%, +0.5 pp June/June) Property and casualty insurance: New business: increase of +94% June/May 2020

14.2m policies (1) in the portfolio, a steady increase (+3.1% year on year)

in the portfolio, a steady increase (+3.1% year on year) Equipment rate (2) : 41.0% of Regional Banking customers, 25.2% of LCL customers and 15.9% of CA Italia customers AMUNDI +7.1% in AuM June/June Positive MLT net retail inflows (excluding JVs) in French networks

+€1.2 billion Significant reduction in operating expenses by -7.3% Q2/Q2, with a reduction in variable compensation and IT costs synergies linked to Pioneer Partnership with Société Générale renewed for a further 5 years CAIWM Net inflows from private customers of +€1 billion +13.5% Q2/Q2 +€3.5bn €125.7bn Underlying revenues In MLT assets of AuM (1) Change excluding foreign exchange impact (2) Car, home, health, legal or personal accident insurance 15 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 ACTIVITY SPECIALISED FINANCIAL SERVICES CA Consumer Finance Recovery of new business in June +€2.3 billion

June/April 2020 Reduction in operating expenses of -7.1%, excluding SRF Q2/Q2 +170% in new business June/April CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CAL&F Increase in factored revenues, +33% June/April 2020 Reduction in operating expenses of -2.9%, excluding SRF Q2/Q2 +90% in leasing June/April 16 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 ACTIVITY LARGE CUSTOMERS CACIB Strong growth in capital markets, +44% revenues Q2/Q2 (1) No. 1 in Global Green, Social and Sustainability bonds Maintained prudent risk profile, VaR of €14m at 30/06/20 +27.1% in underlying GOI Q2/Q2 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CACEIS Increase in assets under custody: +€ 826 bn with KAS BANK and Santander Securities Services

bn with KAS BANK and Santander Securities Services +€173bn in new clients +35% assets under custody (1) including Credit Valuation adjustments 17 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Low NPL ratio and high coverage ratio Crédit Agricole S.A.Regional Banks NPL ratio : 3.2% 1.8% +0.1 pp from March 20 -0.1 pp from March 20 Crédit Agricole Group 2.4% Unchanged from March 20 Loan loss reserves: 24% linked to provisioning on performing loans for CASA, 37% for Regional Banks, 30% for GCA A diversified loan book, skewed towards large corporates (46% CASA, 16% GCA) and housing loans (27% CASA, 46% GCA) 73% of Large corporates EAD(2) for CASA rated investment grade NPL ratio(1) : Loan loss reserves : Crédit Agricole S.A.(1) Regional Banks(1) 73.4% 99.7% +0.9 pp from March 20 -0.3 pp from March 20 Crédit Agricole Group(1) 84.5% +0.2 pp from March 20 Crédit Agricole S.A. Regional Banks €10.1bn €10.0bn Crédit Agricole Group €20.1bn Including the full scale of reserves for performing loans due to COVID-19. Loan loss reserves, including collective provisions. Coverage ratios are calculated based on loans and receivables due from customers. EAD (Exposure At Default) is a regulatory definition used in pillar 3. It corresponds to the exposure in the event of default after risk mitigation factors. It encompasses balance sheet assets plus a proportion of off-balance sheet commitments 18 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP Controlled increase in Q2/Q2 provisioning, half of which related to the provisioning of performing loans Cost of risk broken down by stage/bucket (in €m): S1 & S2 - Prudential provisioning of performing loans; S3 - Provisioning for proven risks Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Group X2.5 x2.8 908 X2.0 621 236 X3.3 1 208 314 246 358 335 340 223 Autres 930 424 Autres CDR S1&S2 CDR S1&S2 29 223 218 225 499 598 494 0 CDR S3* 421 398 31 398 CDR S3* 384 29 323 281 273 262 242 316 216 371 331 531 382 667 28 CDR total 5 CDR total -30 -40 -59 -26 -7 -184 372 382 371 505 294 588 420 602 516 785 -64 0 -33 -87 T1-18 T2-18 T3-18 T4-18 T1-19 T2-19 T3-19 T4-19 T1-20 T2-20 T1-18 T2-18 T3-18 T4-18 T1-19 T2-19 T3-19 T4-19 T1-20 T2-20 Crédit Agricole S.A. Cost of risk Crédit Agricole Group 74 bp (1.2) x 2.5 Q2/Q2 45 bp (1.2) 48% of the increase related CoR/loan to performing loans CoR/loan Annualised on the basis of H1 2020 Annualised on the basis of H1 2020 Cost of risk x 2.0 Q2/Q2 70% of the increase related to performing loans Cost of risk on loans (in basis points, annualised); Cost of risk on loans in basis points over four quarters on a rolling basis at 55 bp on Crédit Agricole SA, 33 bp on Crédit Agricole Group ; The CoR on loans is calculated based on the cost of the risk recognised over the annualised half-year to which is added the average of Q1 and Q2 loans (2), Since Q1-19, the loans taken into account in the credit risk indicators are only loans to customers, before deduction of provisions. *Including non-provisioning losses. Coverage ratios are calculated based on loans and receivables due from customers 19 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CET1 ratios(1) are well above SREP requirements and have already reached the targets set in the 2022 MTP CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. CREDIT AGRICOLE GROUP +0.6 pp +0.6 pp 15,5% 12,0% 11,4% +6,6pp vs SREP +3,5pp +4,1pp vs SREP vs SREP CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP 16,1% +7.2 pp vs SREP Mars 20Juin 20Mars 20Juin 20 Distance to SREP(2): +4.1 pp Distance to SREP(3) : +7.2 pp → Phased-inTier 1 ratio: 13.5% and Phased-in total ratio: 17.6% Phased-inTier 1 ratio: 17.0% and Phased-in total ratio: 19.7% → Phased-inleverage ratio: 3.9%, unchanged from end-March 20 Phased-inleverage ratio: unchanged at 5.3% from end-March 20 → Phased-in average intra-quarterly leverage ratio(3):3.8% in Q2-20 Phased-in average intra-quarterly leverage ratio: 5.2% in Q2-20 Phased-in, the CET pro-forma ratio of two months' waiting period of SGL is at 12% for CASA and 16,3% for GCA(2) Intra- quarter leverage is the average of end-of-month exposures for the first two months of the quarter (3) Intra-quarter leverage refers to the average of the end of month exposures for the first two months of said quarter. 20 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 Working every day in the interest of our customers and society Appendices RESULTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2020 21 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 Only for the web conference GROUPECRÉDITAGRICOLECRÉDITAGRICOLEGROUP DETERMINATION OF NET INCOME FOR THE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP UNDERLYING VERSION Regional and €610m Q2-20 local banks, and their subsidiaries vs €1,539m Q2-19 Corporate income French standards Total RB income excluding LB and subsidiaries Application of IFRS, particularly on the valuation of the Investment Portfolio (Fair Value Measurement) and on Levies (IFRIC 21) €658m Q2-20 Elimination of IGs (including dividends) vs €1,735m Q2-19 and other consolidation adjustments IFRS income Total RB + LB + own subsidiaries & joint subsidiaries €663m Q2-20 vs €563m Q2-19 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE €1,785m Q2-20 €1,846m Q2-19 Crédit Agricole S.A. and its subsidiaries €1,107m Q2-20 €1,242m Q2-19 Elimination of IGs & other consolidation adjustments (o/w incorporation of share of income of LCL, CACIB, CA Italia and Amundi held by SACAM International and SACAM Participations) €1,122m Q2-20 €1,283m Q2-19 22 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 SHARE PRICE Based on CASA share price at 31/07/2020 Net asset value per share 23 RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF OF 2020 CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 