Credit Suisse : Announces Coupon Amount on its Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (ticker symbol "MLPO").

01/04/2019 | 09:24am EST

Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 45,560 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of Media Release January 4, 2019 Page 3/3 American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Disclaimer

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes and for the use of the recipient. It does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of Credit Suisse to any person to buy or sell any security. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but Credit Suisse does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

Credit Suisse has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable Pricing Supplement, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and the Prospectus dated June 30, 2017 that Credit Suisse has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Credit Suisse and this offering. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or clicking the hyperlink below:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017

Alternatively, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC or any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the applicable pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus if you so request by calling 1-800-320-1225.

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change.

Copyright © 2019, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 14:23:06 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 098 M
EBIT 2018 3 711 M
Net income 2018 2 136 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 12,62
P/E ratio 2019 7,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 27 675 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP0.37%28 029
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.73%330 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%264 458
BANK OF AMERICA1.30%244 962
WELLS FARGO1.06%220 958
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.73%216 656
