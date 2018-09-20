Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/20 03:32:23 pm
15.32 CHF   +3.06%
02:48pCREDIT SUISSE : Announces the Reverse Splits of its UGLD and USLV ET..
PU
08:48aGoldman to Sell Stakes In an Investment App -- WSJ
DJ
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Credit Suisse : Announces the Reverse Splits of its UGLD and USLV ETNs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

The reverse splits will be effective at the open of trading on October 15, 2018. UGLD and USLV will each begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on a reverse split-adjusted basis on October 15, 2018. Holders of UGLD and USLV who purchased such ETNs prior to October 15, 2018 will receive one reverse split-adjusted ETN for every ten pre-reverse split ETNs, respectively.

In addition, such purchasers that hold a number of ETNs not evenly divisible by ten will receive a cash payment for any fractional ETNs remaining (the 'partials'). The cash amount due on any partials will be determined on October 19, 2018 based on the respective closing indicative values of UGLD and USLV on such date and will be paid by Credit Suisse AG on or about October [24], 2018.

The closing indicative values of UGLD and USLV on October 14, 2018 will be multiplied by ten to determine their respective reverse split-adjusted closing indicative values. Following the reverse splits, UGLD and USLV will have new CUSIPs but will retain their same exchange ticker symbols.

The reverse splits will affect the trading denominations of UGLD and USLV but they will not have any effect on the stated principal amount of any ETN, except that the stated principal amount of each will be reduced by the corresponding aggregate amount of any cash payments for the 'partials.'

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a 1-for-10 reverse split on 100,000 ETNs:

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
02:48pCREDIT SUISSE : Announces the Reverse Splits of its UGLD and USLV ETNs
PU
08:48aGoldman to Sell Stakes In an Investment App -- WSJ
DJ
09/19Goldman Sachs nears deal to sell its fintech app
RE
09/19Goldman Sachs Nears Deal to Spin Off 'Simon' App
DJ
09/18ECONOMIC FORECASTS FOR SWITZERLAND I : Growth will remain robust despite uncerta..
PU
09/18Credit Suisse Laundering Curbs Hit -- WSJ
DJ
09/17Credit Suisse Rebuked for Anti-Money-Laundering Failings -- Update
DJ
09/17Swiss watchdog raps Credit Suisse for anti-corruption failings
RE
09/17Credit Suisse Must Bolster Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Falling Short
DJ
09/17CREDIT SUISSE : response to closure of legacy case review by FINMA and update on..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Goldman +2.4% as new investment co-chief named, investing app developments 
09/17Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move 
09/17Swiss regulator chastises Credit Suisse on weak anti-money laundering measure.. 
09/13Which Of The 2 20% Yielders To Buy, MORL Or REML? 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 806 M
EBIT 2018 4 350 M
Net income 2018 2 674 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,75%
P/E ratio 2018 14,19
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 37 995 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP-14.57%39 264
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.99%395 307
BANK OF AMERICA2.34%309 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%275 515
WELLS FARGO-8.98%265 947
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%228 757
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.