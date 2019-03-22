Credit Suisse : CEO's Total Pay Rose to Nearly $13 Million in 2018

By Brian Blackstone



ZURICH--Credit Suisse AG chief executive Tidjane Thiam received a 30% increase in pay last year despite a drop in the bank's share price, as Credit Suisse also posted its first annual profit in four years.

Mr. Thiam's total compensation for 2018--comprising base pay plus short- and long-term incentives--was 12.65 million Swiss francs ($12.7 billion), the bank said in its annual report Friday. That compared with 9.7 million francs in 2017, although that total reflected a previous voluntary reduction in long-term incentives that Mr. Thiam took.

Last year was a challenging one for Credit Suisse and other banks in Switzerland and Europe. Its share price fell 38% in 2018, more than many of its European peers also posting sharp drops. At the same time, the bank completed a three-year restructuring program that geared its business toward wealth management while continuing to wind down troubled assets through its strategic resolution unit.

Credit Suisse posted a full-year profit last year after three consecutive annual losses driven by restructuring costs, a multibillion-dollar settlement with U.S. authorities over crisis-era mortgage-backed securities and, in 2017, one-time accounting charges related to U.S. corporate tax reform.

The bank's compensation committee cited Mr. Thiam's "leadership in the restructuring of the group," in explaining his compensation. He joined the bank in 2015.

The bonus pool for Credit Suisse as a whole was largely unchanged at 3.2 billion francs last year. Total compensation and benefits expenses in 2018 fell 7% from the prior year to 9.6 billion francs.

Last week, Credit Suisse's Swiss rival UBS Group AG said CEO Sergio Ermotti earned 14.1 million francs in 2018.

