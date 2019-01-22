Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Credit Suisse : CEO sees conditions improving after tough fourth quarter

01/22/2019 | 04:46am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Credit Suisse logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is seeing market conditions improve after a tough fourth quarter, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday as rival UBS reported disappointing fourth-quarter results.

"It was a really difficult Q4, you can see the results of our peers who have announced (amid) volatile markets," Thiam told Bloomberg Television in an interview from Davos. "Overall things have gotten better since the beginning of the year, 2019 has started better," he added.

Asked whether he was worried about client outflows amid market volatility, he said: "We have seen deleveraging, it was visible a bit in Q3 and Q4, but overall our assets under management have been very resilient."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Oliver Hirt)
0
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 037 M
EBIT 2018 3 694 M
Net income 2018 2 127 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,65%
P/E ratio 2018 14,61
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 31 286 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP12.87%31 345
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%283 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%277 155
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.71%226 759
