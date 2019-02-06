Log in
Credit Suisse : Expects 2018 Tax Rate of About 40% Under New US Rules

02/06/2019 | 04:52am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.EB) expects to report a tax rate of around 40% for last year, after taking a hit from a new tax in the U.S. that is meant to prevent companies from shifting profits away from the U.S. to other countries.

The forecast figure compares with the Swiss lender's tax rate of 38.9% for the third quarter of 2018 and 36.8% for the first nine months of 2019.

The estimated 2018 tax rate includes "an adverse impact of approximately 2% for the full year 2018" related to the Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax, known as BEAT, in the U.S., the bank said Wednesday.

"While the BEAT rules are still subject to final clarification, Credit Suisse now believes that it is more likely than not that the group will be subject to this tax for 2018," the bank said.

The tax should increase CS's tax rate for 2019, which is expected to stand at 30%.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

