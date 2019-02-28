Credit Suisse : Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. Over Debt Deals -- Update

By Matt Wirz

Mozambique sued Credit Suisse AG in U.K. court Wednesday over the bank's involvement in $2 billion of debt deals tied to a global corruption scandal.

It is the first public lawsuit naming Credit Suisse as a defendant to arise from the scandal and raises the risk that the Swiss bank might face financial penalties for arranging bonds and loans to Mozambique in 2013. The debt deals were arranged by bankers in London.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The action follows an indictment in January by the U.S. Justice Department against three former Credit Suisse bankers, Mozambique's former finance minister and an executive at Abu Dhabi naval contractor Privinvest Group.

Mozambique's attorney general filed the lawsuit in London's Commercial Court, a unit of the Queen's Bench Division of the High Court of Justice. The suit also names Privinvest and its affiliate Abu Dhabi Mar LLC as well as the three Credit Suisse bankers indicted by the U.S.

"Privinvest and its associated companies have not as yet received notification of any filing by the Republic of Mozambique. It therefore is not able to comment," a Privinvest spokesman said.

Bankers at Credit Suisse helped Mozambican state-owned companies borrow $2 billion that was used to pay at least $200 million in bribes and kickbacks to the bankers, officials in Mozambique's former government and to Privinvest executives, according to the U.S. Justice Department indictment.

The Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K.'s bank regulator, declined to pursue criminal charges against Credit Suisse but is investigating whether the bank's regulatory systems and controls failed in the Mozambique deals, a person familiar with the matter said.

