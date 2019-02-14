Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/13 11:30:19 am
12.01 CHF   +0.46%
Credit Suisse : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

02/14/2019 | 01:35am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.EB) swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and posted the first annual profit in four years.

Net profit for the quarter was 292 million Swiss francs ($290 million), the bank said Thursday. This compares with a net loss of CHF2.13 billion a year earlier, when a hit from U.S. tax reform weighed down results.

Revenue stood at CHF4.80 billion from CHF5.19 billion in the same period last year.

Analysts had seen net profit for the quarter of CHF202 million on revenue of CHF4.84 billion, a consensus forecast provided by the bank shows.

The Swiss banking group closed 2018 with an annual profit of CHF2.06 billion, the first such profit after three full-year losses in a row. The profit compares with analysts' expectations of CHF1.97 billion.

"In the fourth quarter of 2018, we experienced widespread volatility and lower activity levels across the market. This has improved so far this year, with signs of normalization in the first six weeks of 2019, leading to a less negative trading environment than in the fourth quarter but still weaker than in the first quarter of 2018," the bank said.

Credit Suisse said it would pay a dividend of CHF0.26 a share for 2018.

The final quarter of last year was "best fourth quarter since 2013" despite being one of the most challenging in years, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 003 M
EBIT 2018 3 666 M
Net income 2018 2 079 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 14,61
P/E ratio 2019 8,63
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 30 698 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP11.20%30 368
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.10%341 187
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 665
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%277 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%239 192
WELLS FARGO6.45%230 890
