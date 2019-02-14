Credit Suisse : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

By Pietro Lombardi



Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.EB) swung to a profit in the fourth quarter and posted the first annual profit in four years.

Net profit for the quarter was 292 million Swiss francs ($290 million), the bank said Thursday. This compares with a net loss of CHF2.13 billion a year earlier, when a hit from U.S. tax reform weighed down results.

Revenue stood at CHF4.80 billion from CHF5.19 billion in the same period last year.

Analysts had seen net profit for the quarter of CHF202 million on revenue of CHF4.84 billion, a consensus forecast provided by the bank shows.

The Swiss banking group closed 2018 with an annual profit of CHF2.06 billion, the first such profit after three full-year losses in a row. The profit compares with analysts' expectations of CHF1.97 billion.

"In the fourth quarter of 2018, we experienced widespread volatility and lower activity levels across the market. This has improved so far this year, with signs of normalization in the first six weeks of 2019, leading to a less negative trading environment than in the fourth quarter but still weaker than in the first quarter of 2018," the bank said.

Credit Suisse said it would pay a dividend of CHF0.26 a share for 2018.

The final quarter of last year was "best fourth quarter since 2013" despite being one of the most challenging in years, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

