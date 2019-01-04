Credit Suisse : Three Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Involvement in Mozambique Debt Deals

Log in
01/04/2019 | 12:35am CET

By Matt Wirz

Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion fraud scheme, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. has charged the bankers, the former finance minister of Mozambique and an executive of Privinvest Group with engaging in bribes and kickbacks of at least $200 million to enrich themselves and Mozambique government officials.

The alleged co-conspirators diverted the money from $2 billion of debt deals Credit Suisse and other banks arranged for Mozambique government-owned companies in 2013 and 2014, according to a grand jury indictment filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"No action has been taken against Credit Suisse," a spokeswoman for the bank said. "The indictment alleges that the former employees worked to defeat the bank's internal controls, acted out of a motive of personal profit and sought to hide these activities from the bank."

Spokesmen for Privinvest and the government of Mozambique couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The indictments follow reporting by The Wall Street Journal on irregularities in the debt deals and on the connections between Credit Suisse and Privinvest, a naval contractor owned by Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 098 M
EBIT 2018 3 711 M
Net income 2018 2 136 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 12,57
P/E ratio 2019 7,42
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 27 605 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,2  CHF
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP0.00%28 016
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%330 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%264 019
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%244 962
WELLS FARGO0.00%220 958
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.88%216 152
