Credit Suisse : Three Credit Suisse Bankers Arrested for Involvement in Mozambique Debt Deals

By Matt Wirz

Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion fraud scheme, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. has charged the bankers, the former finance minister of Mozambique and an executive of Privinvest Group with engaging in bribes and kickbacks of at least $200 million to enrich themselves and Mozambique government officials.

The alleged co-conspirators diverted the money from $2 billion of debt deals Credit Suisse and other banks arranged for Mozambique government-owned companies in 2013 and 2014, according to a grand jury indictment filed by the U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

"No action has been taken against Credit Suisse," a spokeswoman for the bank said. "The indictment alleges that the former employees worked to defeat the bank's internal controls, acted out of a motive of personal profit and sought to hide these activities from the bank."

Spokesmen for Privinvest and the government of Mozambique couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The indictments follow reporting by The Wall Street Journal on irregularities in the debt deals and on the connections between Credit Suisse and Privinvest, a naval contractor owned by Lebanese businessman Iskandar Safa.

