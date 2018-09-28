Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
My previous session
News 
News

Credit Suisse : is fined $10 million in U.S. over customer orders

09/28/2018 | 09:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flags fly beside the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group was fined $10 million on Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood over its handling of retail customer orders, including through its dark pool.

Both regulators said the Swiss bank's Retail Execution Services business, which closed in 2015, treated orders for which execution quality was not required to be publicly reported less favorably than orders subject to such reporting.

They also said Credit Suisse promised ordinary customers access to broad liquidity in dark pools, including its own, but processed only a "minimal" number of "held orders," which must be executed immediately at market prices, in that manner.

"Wall Street firms cannot offer misleading assurances about the execution quality they provide their customers while engaging in electronic trading strategies that undermine those promises," Underwood said in a statement.

Dark pools are private trading venues that let people trade quietly, often in large orders with minimal price movement.

Credit Suisse's settlement covers alleged improper treatment of customer orders from mid-2011 through March 2015.

The bank is paying $5 million each to the SEC and Underwood's office, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole Sharp said the bank was pleased to settle.

New York has been investigating electronic and high-frequency trading practices on Wall Street for several years.

Underwood, who became the state's attorney general after her predecessor, Eric Schneiderman, resigned in May, said her office has recouped $130.5 million of penalties from four banks in connection with the investigations.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 806 M
EBIT 2018 4 350 M
Net income 2018 2 669 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 14,53
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 38 890 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP-12.99%39 827
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%386 569
BANK OF AMERICA1.42%300 946
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-8.23%286 149
WELLS FARGO-12.38%256 026
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.16%235 270
