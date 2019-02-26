Credit Suisse : names new risk officer in executive board reshuffle

Warner replaces Jo Oechslin, who is to take a new newly created post of senior advisor - risk management while leaving the executive board.

Additionally, Credit Suisse said Lydie Hudson was appointed chief compliance officer, while Antoinette Poschung is taking on the role of global head of human resources, replacing Peter Goerke who will leave the group executive board after joining the bank in 2015.

Both Hudson and Poschung will join the executive board, Credit Suisse said.

(Reporting by John Miller)