MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

(CSGN)
Most popular
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/26 05:09:29 am
12.04 CHF   -0.74%
04:30aCREDIT SUISSE : reshuffles executive board
RE
01:08aCREDIT SUISSE : Changes to the Executive Board of Credit Suisse Group
PU
02/22Buyout firms abandon debt-laden ways for pricey deals
RE
Credit Suisse : reshuffles executive board

0
02/26/2019 | 04:30am EST
Windows of a Swiss bank Credit Suisse branch are closed during a May Day demonstration in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam on Tuesday made Lara Warner group chief risk officer in a reshuffle of the Swiss bank's executive board that comes after three years of restructuring.

Warner replaces Jo Oechslin, who is to take a new newly created senior advisor post for risk management while leaving the executive board. Warner previously held roles including chief financial officer for the investment banking division.

Credit Suisse also said Lydie Hudson, an 11-year Credit Suisse employee, was appointed chief compliance officer, while Antoinette Poschung, who joined the bank in 2008, will become global human resources head, replacing Peter Goerke.

Goerke, a longtime Thiam ally who also joined Credit Suisse from insurer Prudential Plc in 2015, will leave the executive board but take on a new role as senior advisor for new projects, with a focus on Asia and China. Both Hudson and Poschung join the executive board, Credit Suisse said.

Thiam, who has cut some 1,600 jobs, focused on wealth management and settled legal cases that piled up under his predecessors during a three-year restructuring program, said the executive leadership changes would help Credit Suisse "continue to make progress in our journey of improvement".

"They reflect the quality of the talent available at the firm and the diversity of backgrounds and experiences among our leaders," Credit Suisse said in a statement, adding the management changes are effective immediately.

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 708 M
EBIT 2019 5 164 M
Net income 2019 3 476 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 8,91
P/E ratio 2020 7,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capitalization 31 004 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,3  CHF
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP12.31%30 977
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.56%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.02%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
