Credit Suisse : warns of higher tax rate under new U.S. rules

02/06/2019 | 01:57am EST
A worker repairs the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse expects a higher tax rate for 2018 than previously forecast, saying on Wednesday it expects to be hit by U.S. tax provisions aimed at preventing companies from shifting profits abroad.

Switzerland's second biggest lender said it expects an effective tax rate of roughly 40 percent on 2018 results, up from the 36.8 percent rate for the first nine months and higher than its previous full-year guidance of 37 percent.

The bank said the estimate included an "adverse impact" of about 2 percent, based on its assessment of new U.S. regulations.

The Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT), introduced by the U.S. Treasury Department in December, aims to prevent companies from reducing earnings of their U.S. operations by loading their businesses with costs and deductions, and then using intercompany transfers to shift profit to lower-tax locations abroad.

The rule applies to corporate taxpayers with gross receipts of more than $500 million that make deductible payments to foreign entities. While the BEAT rules are still subject to final clarification, Credit Suisse said "it is more likely than not that the group will be subject to this tax for 2018".

The bank also estimates the BEAT regulations would raise its tax burden by about 2 percent next year, to an estimated 30 percent. The Zurich-based lender, due to report full year figures on Feb. 14, said it still awaited final publication of the rules before it could say for certain if it was liable for the tax in 2018 and 2019, as well as the size of the liability.

(Reporting by John Revil)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 005 M
EBIT 2018 3 659 M
Net income 2018 2 100 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,62%
P/E ratio 2018 14,63
P/E ratio 2019 8,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 31 030 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,6  CHF
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP12.41%31 030
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.79%346 674
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%291 964
BANK OF AMERICA17.21%279 249
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 207
WELLS FARGO6.47%230 937
