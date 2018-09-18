Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP (CSGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/18 09:52:36 am
14.585 CHF   +0.24%
09:18aECONOMIC FORECA : Growth will remain robust despite uncertainty
PU
08:49aCredit Suisse Laundering Curbs Hit -- WSJ
DJ
09/17Credit Suisse Rebuked for Anti-Money-Laundering Failings -- Updat..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Economic forecasts for Switzerland in 2019: Growth will remain robust despite uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 09:18am CEST

The Swiss economy is set to grow by a stronger-than-average 2.7% in 2018, according to Credit Suisse forecasts. However, this high growth rate is due to a perfect combination of factors - a scenario that is unlikely to be repeated in 2019. Economic growth is therefore likely to fall shy of the 2% mark next year. In the latest issue of 'Monitor Switzerland,' which is published today, Credit Suisse economists also show that Swiss wages are likely to grow at a slightly faster rate over the next few years. Nevertheless, the overall wage bill is set to remain relatively static versus gross domestic product.

The economists at Credit Suisse anticipate a growth rate of 1.7% for 2019, which seems slightly disappointing at first glance compared with the 2.7% (revised up from 2.2%) expected for the current year. However, the slowdown is partly due to the fact that no major international sporting events take place next year - licensing receipts from which are included in Switzerland's gross domestic product (GDP) on account of the fact that the country is home to numerous international sports bodies.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the export sector is not quite as favorable as it was one year ago, judging by the recent, significant fall in Credit Suisse's export barometer (which measures the potential demand for Swiss goods abroad). At the same time, companies were pleasantly surprised by the depreciation of the Swiss franc over an 18-month period, as shown by the survey data compiled by the Credit Suisse economists. In the meantime, however, the franc has experienced several bouts of appreciation and an imminent depreciation is not expected. The tight supply situation seen in the industrial sector until recently also seems to be easing. All in all, exports as well as capital spending on machinery and equipment are likely to remain buoyant in 2019, although they will be weaker than in the current year. The Credit Suisse economists also expect more sluggish growth in construction investment. Key factors here include the growing oversupply in the housing market and ever-thinner order books for civil and structural engineering firms alike.

Private consumption should remain firm in 2019, although it will continue to expand at a relatively subdued pace. The labor market has recently shown a significant, broad-based improvement. However, immigration has now stabilized at a lower level; accordingly, an additional boost to growth from what was up to now the number-one growth driver is not expected. This is compounded by the unrelenting negative news flow from abroad, which is dampening the mood among households and constraining any improvement in consumer sentiment. Wage growth is therefore likely to show only a modest increase for now, with the Credit Suisse economists anticipating a 1% increase in nominal wages for 2019. After deducting expected inflation of 0.7%, that leaves a purchasing power gain of 0.3%.

Wage growth limited by low inflation expectations and deeply rooted wage restraint
Nominal wage growth has almost halved in the period since the financial crisis. Added to that, nominal wages seem to respond less strongly to a declining unemployment rate than in the past. The Credit Suisse economists put this trend down to lower inflation expectations. In addition, the extent to which factors such as automation, digitalization, and outsourcing are depressing wages is difficult to gauge. Although automation and digitalization are indeed putting pressure on some jobs, and therefore on wages too, they are simultaneously boosting the general level of wages thanks to the creation of new jobs in high-wage areas. The extent to which migration has impacted Swiss wages is likewise unclear.

The Credit Suisse economists have also found clear indications of deeply rooted wage restraint in Switzerland: Accordingly, the theoretical potential for employees to extract bigger wage increases remains systematically unexploited. Employees in Switzerland generally seem willing to forgo maximizing salary increases in the short term in order to reduce the risk of unemployment and thus secure prosperity in the long term. Wage restraint and the good availability of skilled workers were also important reasons for the fact that employment has expanded comparatively strongly since the financial crisis despite the recession and Swiss franc exchange rate shock, according to the Credit Suisse economists. As well as being the key driver of solid economic growth, rising employment growth was partly responsible for the fact that the share of total output paid out as wages rose to a record high.

Looking further ahead, for demographic reasons alone it seems likely that the growth in employment will tend to level out in Switzerland as the baby boomers retire. That means economic growth will increasingly need to be generated by productivity increases. If that does indeed happen we could start to see a significant, sustained rise in wages. Given the substantial barriers to faster productivity growth in Switzerland - the need for deregulation in the domestic sector being one example - the Credit Suisse economists anticipate only a relatively mild acceleration in wage growth. Even so, an average inflation-adjusted rise in purchasing power of 1% certainly seems realistic over the next five years.

First SNB rate hike in autumn 2019
The latest issue of Monitor Switzerland also examines the reasons why, in its monetary policy assessments, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) has been describing the situation on the foreign exchange market as 'fragile' for the past year. The SNB is once again likely to proceed extremely cautiously in its monetary policy assessment on September 20, 2018, so as not to trigger any additional upward pressure on the Swiss franc. Accordingly, the Credit Suisse economists assume it will be another year before the SNB makes its first move on interest rates. At the same time, the SNB is likely to refrain from buying foreign exchange - at least as long as there is no significant rise in the CHF and the EUR/CHF does not fall below 1.10.

Credit Suisse Forecasts for the Swiss Economy

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
09:18aECONOMIC FORECASTS FOR SWITZERLAND I : Growth will remain robust despite uncerta..
PU
08:49aCredit Suisse Laundering Curbs Hit -- WSJ
DJ
09/17Credit Suisse Rebuked for Anti-Money-Laundering Failings -- Update
DJ
09/17Swiss watchdog raps Credit Suisse for anti-corruption failings
RE
09/17Credit Suisse Must Bolster Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Falling Short
DJ
09/17CREDIT SUISSE : response to closure of legacy case review by FINMA and update on..
PU
09/15CREDIT SUISSE CEO TARGETS ANNUAL PRO : newspaper
RE
09/15ACCENTURE : 7,237 Shares in Accenture Plc (ACN) Purchased by Qube Research & Tec..
AQ
09/13Holes in Swiss property market ring mortgage alarm bells
RE
09/11McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/17Morgan Stanley's China M&A Move 
09/17Swiss regulator chastises Credit Suisse on weak anti-money laundering measure.. 
09/13Which Of The 2 20% Yielders To Buy, MORL Or REML? 
08/31Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/31WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA 
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 21 806 M
EBIT 2018 4 350 M
Net income 2018 2 674 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 13,90
P/E ratio 2019 8,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,71x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 37 190 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP-16.38%38 663
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.45%381 460
BANK OF AMERICA2.88%303 343
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.19%271 315
WELLS FARGO-10.48%263 587
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.93%226 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.