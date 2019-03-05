Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP

(CSGN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. Federal Reserve mulls tighter rules on foreign bank branches - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering imposing stricter rules on foreign bank branches to tighten what critics say is a loophole that has allowed overseas lenders to shield assets from the toughest U.S. bank rules, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The changes being discussed could be a blow for lenders such as Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG and which have for years held billions of dollars in assets, such as corporate loans, at their New York branches.

The possible rule changes, that have not yet been decided, could also inflame tensions with European regulators who have long-complained that their lenders are held to higher standards in the United States than domestic rivals.

The changes are being considered as part of a broader package tweaking rules for overseas lenders due to be unveiled by the Fed in coming weeks, the people said. Any proposed changes would be subject to industry comment and feedback.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report. Deutsche, Credit Suisse and UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment after business hours.

The potential change would look to impose tougher liquidity requirements on foreign bank branches, which could involve holding higher-quality liquid assets to ensure the branch could meet its short-term obligations. Foreign branches held more than $1.6 trillion in assets as of June last year, Fed data shows.

The treatment of foreign branches, which typically focus on corporate business and are just one part of a foreign bank's overall U.S. operations, has long been a dilemma for the Fed.

Legally, branches are part of the overseas parent which would be on the hook to shore-up the branch if it were to fail. Because foreign bank branches do large amounts of dollar-denominated business, however, they can access the Fed's discount lending window which they used heavily during the 2008 financial crisis.

In the aftermath, the Fed tightened rules on foreign banks, requiring them to put their non-branch assets into a new holding company, which would be subject to the same heightened post-crisis rules as domestic U.S. banks, including tough stress tests, leverage and capital standards.

But it allowed foreign banks to continue using branches too, subject to some additional but less onerous requirements, fearing a crackdown would lead overseas regulators to retaliate against U.S. bank branches in their markets.

Critics of this arrangement say foreign banks can use their branches to shield assets from the tougher holding company rules, and point to the fact a larger percentage of overall foreign bank assets are being held in branches.

The Fed data shows that of foreign banks with combined assets of more than $50 billion, around 40 percent of all their U.S. assets were held in branches as of June. That is compared to around 37 percent in Dec. 2014 when the new regulatory regime was finalised.

Additional liquidity requirements would aim to reduce the reliance foreign branches would have on the Fed's discount window during a future crisis, but would likely increase costs for those firms.

Foreign banks and regulators say additional requirements are unnecessary, since foreign branches are limited in their activities, rarely hold federally insured deposits, and are subject to their home country rules.

(Reporting by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP -1.76% 12.26 Delayed Quote.15.56%
DEUTSCHE BANK -0.85% 8.063 Delayed Quote.16.72%
UBS GROUP -1.26% 12.535 Delayed Quote.3.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
07:17pU.S. Federal Reserve mulls tighter rules on foreign bank branches - sources
RE
09:40aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit..
PU
06:10aChinese drone maker EHang plans U.S. IPO - sources
RE
02:22aSWISS REAL ESTATE MARKET 2019 : Floor plans are a deciding factor
PU
03/04VOLUNTARY STATEMENT : CSSU to File 2018 Year-End Financial Reports by March 22, ..
PU
03/01CREDIT SUISSE : Mozambique Sues Swiss Bank Over $2 Billion in Debt Deals
DJ
02/28CREDIT SUISSE : Mozambique files case against Credit Suisse in London's High Cou..
RE
02/28CREDIT SUISSE : Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. Over Debt Deals -- Update
DJ
02/28CREDIT SUISSE : Mozambique Sues Credit Suisse in U.K. over Debt Deals
DJ
02/28CREDIT SUISSE : Starbucks' China rival Luckin Coffee taps three banks for U.S. I..
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 675 M
EBIT 2019 5 171 M
Net income 2019 3 476 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
P/E ratio 2020 7,77
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,42x
Capitalization 31 618 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,1  CHF
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP15.56%31 612
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 929
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.78%302 206
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%283 098
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%240 092
WELLS FARGO8.57%227 608
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.