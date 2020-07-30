Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
07/30
9.586 CHF   -0.29%
06:19aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05:20aCREDIT SUISSE : 2Q Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank

07/30/2020 | 06:19am EDT

DZ Bank increases his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 20 984 M 22 944 M 22 944 M
Net income 2020 2 605 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 22 023 M 24 093 M 24 081 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,66 CHF
Last Close Price 9,61 CHF
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.64%24 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%130 143
