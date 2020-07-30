Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Swiss Exchange
>
Credit Suisse Group AG
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
07/30 06:25:18 am
9.586
CHF
-0.29%
06:19a
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
: From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05:20a
CREDIT SUISSE
: 2Q Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
0
07/30/2020 | 06:19am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
DZ Bank increases his rating from Neutral to Buy.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:19a
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
: From Neutral to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
05:20a
CREDIT SUISSE
: 2Q Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:08a
CREDIT SUISSE
: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:39a
Credit Suisse earmarks more than $300 billion for sustainable finance
RE
03:29a
Credit Suisse wealth management revamp aims for 10% profit boost - memo
RE
03:29a
Credit Suisse's Asian business has highest level of credit provisions
RE
03:16a
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16a
CREDIT SUISSE
: Cuts Profitability Target Despite Strong 2Q
DJ
03:11a
CREDIT SUISSE
: Posts Jump in Profit, Shakes Up Investment Banking -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2020
20 984 M
22 944 M
22 944 M
Net income 2020
2 605 M
2 848 M
2 848 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
8,96x
Yield 2020
2,56%
Capitalization
22 023 M
24 093 M
24 081 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,04x
Nbr of Employees
48 500
Free-Float
93,5%
More Financials
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
11,66 CHF
Last Close Price
9,61 CHF
Spread / Highest target
76,8%
Spread / Average Target
21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
-25,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Thomas Gottstein
Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner
Chairman
James Walker
Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers
Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-26.64%
24 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-28.49%
303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-21.67%
245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-28.25%
218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-12.93%
190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-20.12%
130 143
