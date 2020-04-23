Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse : 1Q Profit Jumps as It Sets Aside CHF568 Million for Potential Loan Losses -- Earnings Review

04/23/2020 | 04:47am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday, the first major European bank to do so. The Swiss bank significantly increased its provisions to cover potential loan losses, but reported a sharp increase in net profit with growing trading revenue bolstering its performance. Here's what you need to know:

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the period rose 75% on year to 1.31 billion Swiss francs ($1.35 billion) beating analysts' expectations of CHF1.02 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 7% to CHF5.78 billion, surpassing expectations of CHF5.70 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-PROVISIONS FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Provisions for credit losses were CHF568 million compared with CHF81 million a year earlier and analysts' expectations of CHF139 million.

-SALES AND TRADING REVENUE: Total sales and trading revenue rose 25% on the back of growing results in fixed-income and equities. Fixed-income revenue grew 26%, with equities up 24%.

-CORONAVIRUS HIT: The bank warned there is still a high degree of uncertainty over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and as such more impairments and reserve build are possible in coming quarters.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

