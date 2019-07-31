Credit Suisse : 2Q Net Profit Beat Expectations

By Pietro Lombardi



Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.EB) second-quarter net profit rose 45%, beating expectations.

Net profit for the quarter was 937 million Swiss francs ($945.6 million) compared with CHF647 million a year earlier, the Swiss bank said Wednesday.

Revenue rose to CHF5.58 billion from CHF5.60 billion.

Analysts had expected the bank to post a net profit of CHF806 million on revenue of CHF5.32 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Credit Suisse said it has "experienced healthy levels of client engagement" so far in the third quarter. "Whether this translates into activity remains dependent on prevailing market conditions," it said.

"These results, delivered in a challenging environment, indicate that our bank has emerged from three years of restructuring with a strong franchise and an efficient platform, allowing us to support our clients and generate growing returns for our shareholders," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

