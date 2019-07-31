Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : 2Q Net Profit Beat Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:31am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG's (CSGN.EB) second-quarter net profit rose 45%, beating expectations.

Net profit for the quarter was 937 million Swiss francs ($945.6 million) compared with CHF647 million a year earlier, the Swiss bank said Wednesday.

Revenue rose to CHF5.58 billion from CHF5.60 billion.

Analysts had expected the bank to post a net profit of CHF806 million on revenue of CHF5.32 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Credit Suisse said it has "experienced healthy levels of client engagement" so far in the third quarter. "Whether this translates into activity remains dependent on prevailing market conditions," it said.

"These results, delivered in a challenging environment, indicate that our bank has emerged from three years of restructuring with a strong franchise and an efficient platform, allowing us to support our clients and generate growing returns for our shareholders," Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:46aCREDIT SUISSE : confirms 2019 target after second-quarter net profit jumps 45%
RE
01:31aCREDIT SUISSE : 2Q Net Profit Beat Expectations
DJ
07/26U.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks
RE
07/26Swiss UBS ruling could open new doors on client data
RE
07/26Cloud company Datadog hires banks for IPO - sources
RE
07/26Alphabet Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase in Over Four Years..
DJ
07/26China iron ore rises on demand outlook; July imports seen flat
RE
07/25Credit Suisse Names Richard Gibb as New Australia CEO
DJ
07/24CREDIT SUISSE : Banker Admits Mozambique Fraud
DJ
07/23CREDIT SUISSE : U.S. Scores Guilty Plea in Mozambique Corruption Case
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 302 M
EBIT 2019 4 815 M
Net income 2019 3 185 M
Debt 2019 92 056 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31x
P/E ratio 2020 7,55x
EV / Sales2019 5,70x
EV / Sales2020 5,50x
Capitalization 29 467 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,57  CHF
Last Close Price 11,75  CHF
Spread / Highest target 70,2%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Niklaus Koopmann-Zulliger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG11.44%30 438
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%375 759
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%285 136
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%280 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%213 378
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%198 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group