CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/30 08:05:28 am
12.37 CHF   -2.71%
08:02aCredit Suisse Posts Strong Profit, Boosted by Fund Platform Sale
DJ
07:47aCREDIT SUISSE : 3Q Net Profit Soared -- Earnings Review
DJ
07:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Credit Suisse : 3Q Net Profit Soared -- Earnings Review

10/30/2019 | 07:47am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) released its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net profit for the period rose to 881 million Swiss francs ($885.7 million) from CHF424 million a year earlier. It was boosted by strong results in global markets and the sale of a fund platform. The profit compares with analysts' expectations of CHF770 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: Revenue grew 9% to CHF5.33 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of CHF5.21 billion, the consensus shows.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-GLOBAL MARKETS: The bank's global markets division swung to a CHF269 million pretax profit from a loss of CHF96 million. This is well above analysts' expectations.

-INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT: This key unit posted a 43% increase in pretax profit.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 926 M
EBIT 2019 4 758 M
Net income 2019 3 224 M
Debt 2019 91 605 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,21x
EV / Sales2019 5,63x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 31 886 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG17.73%32 077
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.59%404 198
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.15%288 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.17%203 404
