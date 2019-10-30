Credit Suisse : 3Q Net Profit Soared -- Earnings Review

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) released its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

PROFIT: Net profit for the period rose to 881 million Swiss francs ($885.7 million) from CHF424 million a year earlier. It was boosted by strong results in global markets and the sale of a fund platform. The profit compares with analysts' expectations of CHF770 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: Revenue grew 9% to CHF5.33 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of CHF5.21 billion, the consensus shows.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-GLOBAL MARKETS: The bank's global markets division swung to a CHF269 million pretax profit from a loss of CHF96 million. This is well above analysts' expectations.

-INTERNATIONAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT: This key unit posted a 43% increase in pretax profit.

