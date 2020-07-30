Log in
Credit Suisse : Announces Strategic Changes as 2Q Beat Expectations

07/30/2020 | 01:32am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG beat expectations in the second quarter and presented some strategic changes, including the creation of a global investment bank, while also vowing to achieve cost savings.

Net profit for the period rose 24% to 1.16 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion), it said Thursday.

Revenue rose 11% to CHF6.19 billion.

The results beat expectations of a net profit of CHF764 million on revenue of CHF5.61 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

In the second quarter, Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets set aside CHF296 million in provisions against potential losses from borrowers. In the same period last year, provisions were just CHF25 million. Provisions are below expectations, as analysts had forecast provisions of CHF445 million.

The bank announced some strategic changes, including the creation of a global investment bank.

It targets cost savings of around CHF400 million per year starting from 2022. The bank expects adjusted operating expenses of CHF16 billion to CHF16.5 billion in 2020.

As for shareholders remuneration, Credit Suisse plans to pay in full the second part of the 2019 dividend and, in the medium term, wants to distribute at least 50% of net income to shareholders.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Financials
Sales 2020 20 984 M 22 989 M 22 989 M
Net income 2020 2 605 M 2 853 M 2 853 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 22 023 M 24 093 M 24 127 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,66 CHF
Last Close Price 9,61 CHF
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.64%24 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
