Credit Suisse : Announces the Exercise of its Right to Call its Credit Suisse X-Links® Multi-Asset High Income ETNs

As described in the related pricing supplement for MLTI (the 'Pricing Supplement'), Credit Suisse, as the issuer of the ETNs, may, at its option, call all issued and outstanding units of MLTI. Credit Suisse has exercised this right by delivering a call notice via the Depository Trust Company on May 21, 2020. The call settlement date is expected to be June 12, 2020.

On the call settlement date set forth above, MLTI investors will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the call settlement amount. The call settlement amount will be calculated on the call valuation date of June 9, 2020 in accordance with the terms of the ETNs as set forth in the Pricing Supplement. The call settlement amount will include MLTI's coupon amount, if any, with respect to the scheduled coupon valuation date of May 29, 2020.

As of today, Credit Suisse will no longer issue new units of MLTI.

Credit Suisse expects that NYSE Arca will allow MLTI to continue to trade until June 11, 2020. Investors who buy MLTI at any time for an amount that is greater than the call settlement amount (including paying any premium to the call settlement amount, once this amount has been determined) will suffer a loss on their investment. Furthermore, investors who sell MLTI at any time for an amount that is less than the call settlement amount (including selling at any discount to the call settlement amount, once this amount has been determined) will suffer a loss. In either case, such loss could be significant. Investors will not receive any other compensation or amount for the loss of the investment opportunity of holding MLTI and investors may be unable to invest in other securities with a similar level of risk and/or that provide a similar investment opportunity as MLTI.

None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement. All dates referenced above are subject to change, including postponement due to certain events.