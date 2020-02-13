Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : CEO Leaves with Soaring 4Q Net Profit -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG's departing Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam closed his tenure at the helm of the Swiss bank with a strong increase in fourth-quarter net profit. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the period was 852 million Swiss francs ($871.4 million) compared with CHF259 million a year earlier, Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets said Thursday. Analysts had forecast a profit of CHF968 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 29% to CHF6.19 billion, topping analysts' expectations of CHF5.57 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-WEALTH MANAGEMENT: Quarterly pretax profit rose 54% on year at the bank's international wealth management operations.

-FIXED-INCOME REVENUE: Global fixed-income sales and trading revenue, across the bank's global markets and APAC Markets businesses, rose 88% on year in the quarter.

-THIAM'S FAREWELL: This was the final set of results under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who announced his resignation last week amid a spying scandal that has roiled the Swiss bank for months. Mr. Thiam has steered the bank through a deep overhaul that significantly downsized the investment bank while boosting the wealth-management operations. "We have turned Credit Suisse around, and our 2019 results show we can be sustainably profitable," he said. The fourth-quarter results were "a mixed swansong" for the departing CEO, Citi analysts said.

Mr. Thiam is being replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss arm, who confirmed the bank's strategy and financial targets.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
06:06aCREDIT SUISSE : CEO Leaves with Soaring 4Q Net Profit -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:26aTIDJANE THIAM : Investment bank loss mars Thiam's final act at Credit Suisse
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:06aCREDIT SUISSE : Posts Strong Profit on Gains in Wealth Management Business -- Up..
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:41aCREDIT SUISSE : Caps Difficult Year With Strong Increase in 4Q Profit -- Update
DJ
02:20aCredit Suisse director Alexander Gut not to stand for re-election
RE
01:41aCREDIT SUISSE : Caps Difficult Year With Strong Increase in 4Q Profit
DJ
02/12Australia court approves $10 billion Vodafone-TPG merger, overrules regulator
RE
02/12INSURANCE COMPARISON FIRM SELECTQUOT : sources
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 528 M
EBIT 2019 4 834 M
Net income 2019 3 387 M
Debt 2019 89 523 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,70x
EV / Sales2019 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 5,53x
Capitalization 33 074 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,82  CHF
Last Close Price 13,37  CHF
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG2.02%33 862
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.00%432 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.85%308 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.33%273 258
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.56%210 306
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.17%197 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group