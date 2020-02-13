Credit Suisse : CEO Leaves with Soaring 4Q Net Profit -- Earnings Review

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG's departing Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam closed his tenure at the helm of the Swiss bank with a strong increase in fourth-quarter net profit. Here is what you need to know.

NET PROFIT: Net profit for the period was 852 million Swiss francs ($871.4 million) compared with CHF259 million a year earlier, Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets said Thursday. Analysts had forecast a profit of CHF968 million, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

REVENUE: Revenue rose 29% to CHF6.19 billion, topping analysts' expectations of CHF5.57 billion.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

-WEALTH MANAGEMENT: Quarterly pretax profit rose 54% on year at the bank's international wealth management operations.

-FIXED-INCOME REVENUE: Global fixed-income sales and trading revenue, across the bank's global markets and APAC Markets businesses, rose 88% on year in the quarter.

-THIAM'S FAREWELL: This was the final set of results under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam, who announced his resignation last week amid a spying scandal that has roiled the Swiss bank for months. Mr. Thiam has steered the bank through a deep overhaul that significantly downsized the investment bank while boosting the wealth-management operations. "We have turned Credit Suisse around, and our 2019 results show we can be sustainably profitable," he said. The fourth-quarter results were "a mixed swansong" for the departing CEO, Citi analysts said.

Mr. Thiam is being replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss arm, who confirmed the bank's strategy and financial targets.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com