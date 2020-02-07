Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 5th Update

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has left the Swiss bank, succumbing to months of pressure over a spying scandal that has engulfed the Swiss lender in recent months.

.

Hired in 2015 as an outsider to shake up the bank, he will now be replaced by veteran Swiss banker Thomas Gottstein, a decision that indicates the sprawling manager of rich people's wealth is returning to its less flashy roots.

It marks the end of a 4 1/2 -year run for Mr. Thiam as head of Switzerland's second-largest bank by assets. He carried out a sweeping restructuring, drastically downsizing its investment bank and ramping up its wealth management business serving the world's wealthy. Formerly the CEO of British insurer Prudential PLC, Mr. Thiam's revamp won accolades from some of its biggest investors, but his tenure was marked by tensions inside parts of the bank and an at times uneasy relationship with its chairman, Urs Rohner. The spy scandal that has reverberated across the bank and through the world's press over recent months, proved the final straw.

The spying scandal began in September when former international wealth management head Iqbal Khan spotted and confronted an investigator following him in Zurich, sparking international headlines and a police investigation. The Credit Suisse board hired an outside law firm to review Mr. Khan's surveillance, and on Oct. 1 said it had been ordered by its chief operating officer, who resigned. The law firm said it found no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance.

Mr. Thiam quit the bank despite efforts by leading shareholders, who this week issued public statements of support for him. Fearing Mr. Thiam could be forced out at the board meeting Thursday, several shareholders rallied behind him but ultimately failed to save his job. David Herro, partner at the bank's 8.42% shareholder Harris Associates, warned earlier this week he would take steps to remove Chairman Urs Rohner if he wouldn't support Mr. Thiam.

Mr. Rohner in the bank's statement Friday said Mr. Thiam made an enormous contribution to the bank since joining in 2015. "Under Tidjane's leadership, Credit Suisse simultaneously repurposed our strategy, restored our capital, reduced our costs, de-risked our business, promoted diversity and engendered an exceptional level of co-operation between various divisions." Mr. Rohner said he and the board wish Mr. Thiam all the best.

Severin Schwan, the lead independent director on the board, said Mr. Rohner led the board "commendably during this turbulent time."

"After careful deliberations, the board has been unanimous in its actions, as well as in reaffirming its full support for the chairman to complete his term until April 2021," Mr. Schwan said.

The bank said Mr. Thiam's resignation was accepted at a board meeting Thursday and he would leave after presenting annual results next week. It didn't give a reason for his departure and named Mr.Gottstein, head of its Swiss bank, as its new CEO.

In a bank-issued statement, Mr. Thiam repeated earlier comments that he didn't know about the surveillance of two bank executives last year. But he said he regretted that it happened and that it should never have taken place.

"It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt," Mr. Thiam said.

Shares in the lender were down 3.5% on Friday.

Mr. Thiam's departure doesn't come as a shock to the rank and file within Credit Suisse, according to people within the bank. The spy scandal was dragging on for weeks and "something had to happen," as the bank couldn't continue to operate under the cloud of the controversy, according to one of the people.

While the spy scandal was the trigger for Mr. Thiam's departure, his end at the bank highlights its fundamental challenges. Internally, Mr. Thiam is credited with some success in restructuring the bank. But since 2019, he struggled to demonstrate a strategy to reignite growth. This mandate now rests with Mr. Gottstein. At the outset at least he will likely have widespread support within the bank. He is "great" and he knows the bank's operations as both the head of Credit Suisse's so-called universal bank in Switzerland and as a former co-head of equity capital markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said. "I think the bank is looking for a calmer" influence with Mr. Gottstein, one of the people said.

As a Swiss national, Mr. Gottstein also understands the corporate culture in Switzerland. Outside of that country, the CEO typically calls the shots, but in Switzerland such a role ultimately rests with the chairman. It wasn't clear that Mr. Thiam understood that division, one of the people said.

A second review of spying involving Credit Suisse was carried out in December when a Swiss newspaper reported another executive had been followed last year. The bank again said the chief operating officer had acted without Mr. Thiam's knowledge.

Still, reports of other alleged surveillance and a culture of paranoia at the highest levels of the bank kept Mr. Thiam in the spotlight, and put the board under pressure to act. Switzerland's financial regulator opened an investigation in December, saying it would have an independent auditor investigate the corporate governance implications of the surveillance.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com