Credit Suisse CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- 7th Update

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam has all-along denied knowledge of a spying scandal that sparked international headlines and engulfed his bank.

While Mr. Thiam's denial hasn't changed, he succumbed to pressure and resigned over the matter anyway late Thursday at a high-stakes board meeting in Zurich.

With a regulatory investigation brewing, the bank's board was worried about continuing fallout from developments that have jarred the staid world of Swiss banking. They were also repelled by efforts by Mr. Thiam and like-minded shareholders to bolster his position publicly, including through his personal Instagram account, according to a person familiar with the board.

Hired in 2015 as a banking industry outsider to shake up Credit Suisse, Mr. Thiam will leave this coming week. He will be succeeded by veteran Swiss banker Thomas Gottstein, indicating a return to the bank's roots after two decades of American and French CEOs. Mr. Thiam, 57 years old, was born in Ivory Coast and is a French national.

The move marks the end of a 4 1/2 -year run for Mr. Thiam as head of the bank, Switzerland's second-largest by assets after UBS Group AG and a competitor to Wall Street in investment banking. After taking over, he carried out a sweeping restructuring, drastically downsizing the investment bank and ramping up its wealth-management business serving the rich.

Formerly the CEO of British insurer Prudential PLC, Mr. Thiam won accolades for his revamp from some of Credit Suisse's biggest investors. But his tenure was marked by tensions in parts of the bank and an at-times uneasy relationship with its chairman, Urs Rohner.

The spy scandal, which prompted a police investigation, proved the final straw. In an interview Friday, Mr. Rohner said Mr. Thiam ultimately had responsibility for the reputational damage the bank suffered from the surveillance of two executives last year.

"In the Swiss market and other places, there was a significant deterioration in trust and credibility. We decided the current leadership wouldn't be in a position to resolve that situation," Mr. Rohner said.

The issue came to a head this past week after some large shareholders threw their support behind Mr. Thiam and said Mr. Rohner should leave instead, compelling the board to act swiftly, people familiar with the matter said.

The spying scandal began in September when the bank's former international wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, spotted and confronted an investigator following him in Zurich.

The Credit Suisse board hired an outside law firm to review Mr. Khan's surveillance, and on Oct. 1 said it had been ordered by its chief operating officer, who resigned. The law firm said it found no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance.

The board was confident the bank could move on, people familiar with the matter said. Then, in December, a Swiss newspaper reported the details and photos from the surveillance of another senior Credit Suisse executive, in February 2019. The bank again said the operating chief had acted without Mr. Thiam's knowledge.

In January, Mr. Thiam started an Instagram account where he rebutted claims that he sought negative information on another Credit Suisse executive. Going public on Instagram seemed to reinforce the feeling by some board members that they needed to decide Mr. Thiam's fate, according to a person familiar with the board.

Fearing Mr. Thiam's job was at risk as new installments in the spying scandal continued to appear in Swiss media, some large shareholders spoke out on his behalf this past week. David Herro, partner at the bank's 8.4% shareholder Harris Associates, warned the board in a letter Monday he would take steps to remove Mr. Rohner as chairman if he wouldn't support Mr. Thiam.

Friday, Mr. Herro called on Mr. Rohner to resign. "This has been an exercise in very poor corporate governance," he said in an interview. "We need a board of directors really committed to good governance, and we don't believe we have that today."

For the board, the multiple spying allegations began to look like a pattern of behavior that went to the core of the bank's culture under Mr. Thiam's inner circle, the people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Rohner said Friday there continues to be no indication Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance, and that he believes him. "The issue was the fallout," Mr. Rohner said.

Mr. Rohner in the bank's statement Friday said Mr. Thiam made an enormous contribution to the bank since joining in 2015. "Under Tidjane's leadership, Credit Suisse simultaneously repurposed our strategy, restored our capital, reduced our costs, de-risked our business, promoted diversity and engendered an exceptional level of co-operation between various divisions." Mr. Rohner said he and the board wish Mr. Thiam all the best.

Severin Schwan, the lead independent director on the board, indicated support for Mr. Rohner continuing until his term ends in April 2021.

In a bank-issued statement, Mr. Thiam repeated earlier comments that he didn't know about the surveillance of two bank executives last year. He said he regretted that it happened and that it should never have taken place.

"It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt," Mr. Thiam said. Shares in the lender fell 4.7% in early trading Friday before recovering to trade roughly flat on the day.

Mr. Thiam's departure wasn't a shock to the rank-and-file within Credit Suisse, according to people within the bank. The spy scandal was dragging on for weeks and "something had to happen," as the bank couldn't continue to operate under the cloud of the controversy, according to one of the people.

The spying caused some employees, clients and even board members to wonder if they, too, could have been put under surveillance.

While the scandal was the trigger for Mr. Thiam's departure, as chief executive he faced challenges on other fronts. Internally, Mr. Thiam is credited with restructuring the bank, but since 2019, he struggled to demonstrate a strategy to reignite growth. That mandate now rests with Mr. Gottstein, who, according to a person familiar with the matter, has the full support of the bank's executive board.

As a Swiss national, Mr. Gottstein understands the corporate culture in Switzerland, into which Mr. Thiam never slotted very easily.

Mr. Gottstein knows the bank's operations as both the head of Credit Suisse's so-called universal bank in Switzerland and as a former co-head of equity capital markets across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the people said.

"I think the bank is looking for a calmer" influence with Mr. Gottstein, one of the people said.

--Jenny Strasburg and Ben Dummett contributed to this article.

