Credit Suisse : CEO Resigns Amid Spying Scandal -- Update

By Carlo Martuscelli

Credit Suisse Group AG's Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam resigned Friday in the wake of an espionage scandal. The Swiss lender has appointed Thomas Gottstein in his place.

Mr. Thiam leaves the company in the midst of a controversy as the bank stands accused of spying on its former staff.

Credit Suisse is trying to contain a scandal that began in September when former Credit Suisse executive board member Iqbal Khan spotted and confronted an investigator following him. The bank's board hired an outside law firm to review Mr. Khan's surveillance, and on Oct. 1 said it had been ordered by its chief operating officer, who resigned and hasn't commented. The law firm said it found no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance.

The Credit Suisse board said the surveillance order was "wrong and disproportionate" and had damaged the bank's reputation.

Mr. Thiam said Mr. Khan's surveillance was "strictly an isolated incident" and that he hadn't been aware of it. The bank said it didn't find any evidence that Mr. Khan was trying to poach staff or clients.

"I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues," Mr. Thiam said.

"It undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and caused anxiety and hurt. I regret that this happened and it should never have taken place," he added.

Since becoming CEO in 2015, Mr. Thiam has overseen sweeping restructuring at Credit Suisse, among the world's largest managers of rich people's money. During his tenure the bank drastically downsized its investment bank and pinned its fortunes on selling more investment and trading products to ultrawealthy clients. Revenue from wealth management has grown to nearly two-thirds of its total, from around half before the restructuring.

Mr. Thiam's successor, Mr. Gottstein, is a Credit Suisse veteran, having spent over 20 years at the bank. Since 2015, he has headed up the lender's Swiss branch.

The executive change will become effective on Feb. 14, the Swiss lender said.