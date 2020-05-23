Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : CEO expects mid-term headcount reduction in post-COVID adjustment - NZZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 12:13am EDT
Swiss bank Credit Suisse annual news conference in Zurich

Credit Suisse expects to get by with fewer staff in coming years as automation kicks off, Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein told Swiss newspaper NZZ, and as the bank positions itself toward more digital interactions and remote working in the post-COVID-19 world.

"Medium-term, we will certainly be able to get by with fewer staff - primarily, as we continue to automate business," Gottstein said in the interview, published on Saturday. "Many processes can still be streamlined. That is one of my priorities. But we also want to grow, especially in our business with very wealthy clients and in our Asian business."

Gottstein, the former head of Credit Suisse's Swiss business, who became CEO in February, does not expect Credit Suisse to post a loss this year, even as he expects higher credit losses for the bank's Swiss and international business in the next six to 12 months on global fallout of the coronavirus pandemic than the bank has seen over the past five years.

"I'm convinced we will absorb (these losses) and are correctly positioned from a strategic standpoint," he said, noting the bank's return on tangible equity in the first quarter had exceeded its full-year target.

Gottstein expects employees to spend 10%-20% of their time working from home in the future, he told the newspaper, leading to savings on office space.

The bank will also benefit from a reduction in travel, as video conferencing takes off, he said, and in the future will operate fewer branches, as online banking receives a lasting boost following coronavirus lockdowns.

"As universal banks, we can learn a great deal from (digital providers such as Revolut and N26), especially when it comes to offering customers services via digital channels in the simplest, quickest and most convenient way possible," Gottstein said. "In the coming months, we will respond to these new competitors with various offerings."

Under Gottstein's predecessor, Tidjane Thiam, Switzerland's second-biggest bank had repositioned itself to focus on wealth management while whittling down its investment bank.

Gottstein now sees "optimisation potential" within Credit Suisse's investment banking and capital markets division, which has posted consecutive losses over recent quarters, but maintained the necessity of keeping the business.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:13aCREDIT SUISSE : CEO expects mid-term headcount reduction in post-COVID adjustmen..
RE
05/22Financials Down As Sector's Growth Prospects Seen As Weak -- Financial Roundu..
DJ
05/22GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
05/22GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
05/22VOESTALPINE : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/22Hong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
05/22Hong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
05/22TATE & LYLE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/22CREDIT SUISSE : Announces the Exercise of its Right to Call its Credit Suisse X-..
PU
05/22Banks pursue Luckin Coffee chairman's assets after loan default
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 20 367 M
EBIT 2020 4 204 M
Net income 2020 2 438 M
Debt 2020 53 680 M
Yield 2020 2,93%
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales2020 3,58x
EV / Sales2021 3,43x
Capitalization 19 144 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,10 CHF
Last Close Price 7,98 CHF
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-37.18%20 364
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%274 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%249 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%203 051
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.98%198 671
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%133 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group