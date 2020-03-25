Credit Suisse : COVID-19 bridging loans - statement by the Group CEO of Credit Suisse

COVID-19 bridging loans - statement by the Group CEO of Credit Suisse

'We are pleased that we were able to play an active role at an early stage in the development of the bridging loan solution for Swiss companies that was presented today. We are ready to process loan applications in a rapid and straightforward manner from 8 a.m. tomorrow. The loan conditions are favorable because the aim is to support SMEs and the Swiss economy. Credit Suisse does not want to earn income from this program. However, if this should be the case, we will donate any net profit generated to projects to support Swiss companies that are facing difficulties.'

Credit Suisse AG

