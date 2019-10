Former Mozambican Finance Minister Manuel Chang hasn't been charged in Mozambique in connection with a $2 billion debt scandal. "Mozambique Fraud Trial Begins as Voters Go to the Polls," at 1450 ET on Oct. 15, incorrectly said Mr. Chang -- who has been indicted in the U.S. on several counts, including fraud and money laundering in connection with the debt scandal -- had also been charged in his home country in the 10th paragraph. (Oct. 16, 2019)