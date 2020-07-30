Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Credit Suisse : Cuts Profitability Target Despite Strong 2Q

07/30/2020 | 03:16am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Credit Suisse Group AG cut its mid-term profitability target despite a strong second-quarter performance, which beat analysts' expectations.

The Swiss bank now targets a return on tangible equity of 10% to 12% in the medium term, it said Thursday. This compares with a previous guidance of ROTE above 12% in the medium term.

The revised guidance came as the bank said that its second-quarter net profit rose 24% to 1.16 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion).

Revenue rose 11% to CHF6.19 billion.

The results beat expectations of a net profit of CHF764 million on revenue of CHF5.61 billion, according to a consensus forecast provided by the bank.

"While Credit Suisse lowered its medium-term ROTE target (no more short-term target), consensus is well below the new target," Vontobel said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.91% 9.796 Delayed Quote.-26.64%
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG -0.43% 68.9 Delayed Quote.0.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 984 M 22 972 M 22 972 M
Net income 2020 2 605 M 2 851 M 2 851 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 22 023 M 24 093 M 24 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,66 CHF
Last Close Price 9,61 CHF
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.64%24 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
