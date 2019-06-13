Credit Suisse : Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A. reports successful onboarding of a large Private Equity portfolio

Credit Suisse Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A., the pan-European fund services hub for the global Asset Servicing business of Credit Suisse, announced today successful completion of the migration of a large Private Equity client.

Private Equity is one of the key pillars for future growth of Credit Suisse's global Asset Servicing unit. Credit Suisse Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A. took over a large Private Equity client in 2017 from a competitor. At that time, the portfolio comprised a set of more than 60 structures and represented CHF 2.7 bn assets including commitments, and it has grown by CHF 1.0 bn assets including commitments since the migration started.

Daniel Siepmann, CEO of Credit Suisse Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A., said: 'We are pleased to report the successful completion of the onboarding of a large Private Equity client, which has already reached CHF 3.7 bn of assets including commitments, thus pushing our Private Equity unit above CHF 10 bn including commitments. We are delighted to see that our investments in people, technology, and processes in recent years are paying off.'

With its dedicated Private Equity and Real Estate Competence Centers, the global Asset Servicing business of Credit Suisse is well positioned for further above-market growth.

About Credit Suisse Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A.

Credit Suisse Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A. is the pan-European fund services hub for the global Asset Servicing business of Credit Suisse. Asset Servicing has a client portfolio of around CHF 650 billion of assets, including over CHF 30 billion in illiquid alternative asset classes.