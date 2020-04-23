Credit Suisse : Girds for Soured Loans as Profit Rises -- Update

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG joined U.S. banks in sharply raising the cash it holds against potential losses from borrowers affected by the coronavirus shutdown, in the first report of first-quarter earnings by a major European bank.

The bank, Switzerland's second-largest by assets, set aside 568 million Swiss francs ($584 million) to cover potential loan losses from global corporations and Swiss borrowers who might struggle to bounce back following the shutdown. First-quarter 2019 provisions were 81 million francs. Credit Suisse said the credit provisions reflected the deteriorating economic outlook, though it reported a surge in first-quarter trading revenue from higher client activity.

Credit Suisse's results are being closely watched because it is the first big European bank to disclose how its performance has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. The bank lends to global companies in some of the hardest-hit sectors like oil, and makes loans to wealthy individuals against stockholdings and other assets that have been battered. Earlier this month, the largest U.S. banks braced for a recession by taking billions of dollars in new credit provisions.

Net revenue at Credit Suisse rose to 5.78 billion francs from 5.39 billion francs a year earlier, thanks mainly to a one-time gain of 268 million francs related to its transfer of an investment platform to Allfunds Group last year. Net profit rose to 1.3 billion francs from 749 million francs a year earlier.

European banks are expected to take lower provisions than their American rivals because they follow different accounting rules and have been urged by regulators to look beyond short-term risks. However, Credit Suisse uses U.S. accounting rules.

The bulk of the credit provisions reported Thursday came from Credit Suisse's global corporate loan book within investment banking, with a relatively small portion related to its larger Swiss lending business. The bank said it also marked down the value of leveraged loans and other assets on its books by 444 million francs, a figure that comes off its reported revenue.

Revenue rose in the bank's global markets business by 11% to 1.63 billion francs from 1.47 billion francs, as clients traded more stocks and bonds in volatile markets. Credit provisions were 150 million francs. In investment banking and capital markets, revenue fell sharply, reflecting the mark-to-market losses on the leveraged loan book and lower fee income in advisory and underwriting. That division booked 155 million francs in credit provisions.

In private banking, revenue rose to 2.36 billion francs from 2.16 billion francs, also driven by an increase in client transactions. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, who started in the role on Feb. 14, said the bank's wealth management-focused business model "proved to be resilient once more," in the challenging conditions.

Mr. Gottstein, formerly head of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, took the helm after former CEO Tidjane Thiam was forced to resign over a spying scandal. Since March, Mr. Gottstein has been running the bank from his home office in a Zurich suburb. He said 90% of bank staff members are also working from home.

The bank previously said it would delay paying out half of a planned 2019 dividend until the fall, following a request from the Swiss financial regulator, which asked rival UBS Group AG to do the same.

Credit Suisse made international headlines and its culture and governance came under a spotlight after the bank's former international wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, noticed and confronted an investigator following him in the streets of Zurich in September. After another executive was found to have been followed earlier in the year, Mr. Thiam was forced to resign.

The former CEO said he hadn't known about the surveillance, and the bank and an outside law firm cleared him of any responsibility. But the bank's chairman, Urs Rohner, said in February that Mr. Thiam had to leave because of the fallout from the scandal and its damage to the bank's reputation. The incidents were blamed on the bank's security chief and chief operating officer. They lost their jobs and haven't commented.

