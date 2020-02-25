Credit Suisse : La FINMA approva il piano svizzero di emergenza di Credit Suisse
0
02/25/2020 | 01:09am EST
La FINMA approva il piano svizzero di emergenza di Credit Suisse
L'Autorità federale di vigilanza sui mercati finanziari FINMA (FINMA), autorità di supervisione indipendente del mercato finanziario svizzero, ha annunciato in data odierna i risultati della sua valutazione delle cinque banche di rilevanza sistemica in Svizzera ai sensi delle norme elvetiche too-big-to-fail. Credit Suisse ha superato la verifica. Il suo piano svizzero di emergenza è stato dichiarato credibile ed è stato approvato senza ulteriori condizioni.
Zurigo, 25 febbraio 2020 - Le norme svizzere too-big-to-fail mirano a ridurre i rischi per la stabilità del sistema finanziario elvetico. La normativa assicura costantemente il mantenimento delle funzioni indispensabili per l'economia svizzera, come ad esempio le attività di deposito e di prestito e le transazioni di pagamento, e previene la necessità di un intervento di supporto con fondi pubblici in caso di grave crisi.
La legge aveva imposto alle banche di rilevanza sistemica di sviluppare entro la fine del 2019 un piano svizzero di emergenza che dimostri la capacità di mantenere senza interruzione le funzioni di rilevanza sistemica anche in caso di liquidazione. La FINMA ha annunciato oggi che Credit Suisse ha superato la valutazione e presentato un piano svizzero d'emergenza credibile.
FINMA e Credit Suisse, in linea con le disposizioni del Consiglio di stabilità finanziaria, stanno collaborando alla realizzazione di un piano di risoluzione globale, coordinato a livello internazionale, entro il 2022. Anche in questo contesto la FINMA si è espressa positivamente sui significativi progressi di Credit Suisse verso l'obiettivo di una completa capacità di risoluzione globale. La FINMA nota che Credit Suisse ha avviato importanti misure preparatorie, necessarie per mettere in atto questo piano di risoluzione, e ha compiuto progressi significativi in termini di capacità di risoluzione globale. Pertanto la FINMA ritiene 'soddisfacenti' i requisiti riguardo alla separazione di strutture complesse. In linea con gli ulteriori sviluppi degli standard, Credit Suisse intende continuare ad investire nel miglioramento della capacità di risoluzione nel corso dei prossimi anni.
Thomas Gottstein, Chief Executive Officer, ha dichiarato: 'Dopo la costituzione di Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG nel 2015, che consolida in un'entità giuridica separata in Svizzera le funzioni di rilevanza sistemica e altre infrastrutture critiche, l'elaborazione di un piano svizzero di emergenza credibile e la sua approvazione da parte della FINMA rappresentano un traguardo importante per Credit Suisse, i suoi clienti e stakeholder, e per l'economia Svizzera. Credit Suisse continuerà a collaborare strettamente con la FINMA per seguire i futuri sviluppi delle regolamentazioni e del settore e mettere in atto le necessarie misure.'
David Mathers, Chief Financial Officer, ha dichiarato: 'Nell'ambito del nostro impegno in materia too-big-to-fail, le nostre priorità sono state la definizione di un approccio globale alla risoluzione, l'adozione di misure per rispondere ai requisiti patrimoniali e l'implementazione di miglioramenti strutturali e operativi. Inoltre Credit Suisse ha svolto un ruolo pionieristico nell'ambito del meccanismo di bail-in, il nuovo standard internazionale per la risoluzione delle banche. Al quarto trimestre 2019, la total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) di Credit Suisse era pari a CHF 91,3 miliardi, con un totale di bilancio di CHF 787,3 miliardi. Il risultato della valutazione della FINMA conferma la credibilità della nostra impostazione. Tutto questo, insieme con una struttura più semplice, è decisivo nel percorso verso una capacità di risoluzione completa'.
Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). Our strategy builds on Credit Suisse's core strengths: its position as a leading wealth manager, its specialist investment banking capabilities and its strong presence in our home market of Switzerland. We seek to follow a balanced approach to wealth management, aiming to capitalize on both the large pool of wealth within mature markets as well as the significant growth in wealth in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets, while also serving key developed markets with an emphasis on Switzerland. Credit Suisse employs approximately 47,860 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse AG's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.
