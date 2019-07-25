Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

07/25 11:30:56 am
12.12 CHF   -1.02%
10:32pCredit Suisse Names Richard Gibb as New Australia CEO
DJ
07/24CREDIT SUISSE : Banker Admits Mozambique Fraud
DJ
07/23CREDIT SUISSE : U.S. Scores Guilty Plea in Mozambique Corruption Case
DJ
Credit Suisse Names Richard Gibb as New Australia CEO

07/25/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

By Joanne Chiu

Credit Suisse AG (CSGN.EB) has appointed Richard Gibb as its Australia chief executive, effective October 2019.

Mr. Gibb joins the Swiss bank from Deutsche Bank AG where he has worked for the past 10 years, most recently as head of corporate finance for Asia-Pacific, CS said Friday.

Mr. Gibb will replace outgoing Australia CEO John Knox and lead the Australian franchise across investment banking and capital markets, private banking, markets and financing. He will focus on maintaining strong corporate governance framework and regulatory relationships in Australia.

The incoming executive has more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles in investment banking across Hong Kong, New York and Sydney, including at Merrill Lynch, Bankers Trust and Westpac Banking Corp

Write to Joanne Chiu at joanne.chiu@wsj.com

