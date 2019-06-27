Credit Suisse : Opens Smart and Sustainable Facility in Research Triangle Park

Research Triangle Park, June 27, 2019 - Today, Credit Suisse opens a new sustainable, smart working facility in Research Triangle Park (RTP). Two years ago, Credit Suisse announced an investment - which now stands at more than $100 million - to fund an expanded presence in Raleigh, with a state of the art workplace to house an additional 1,200 jobs being created. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning to celebrate the newly expanded campus.

'With the opening of our new facility, we continue to build on our commitment to Raleigh and the State of North Carolina,' said Sophia Wajnert, Head of Credit Suisse Raleigh. 'Today represents a significant milestone not only in the growth of our Raleigh-based franchise, but also for Credit Suisse as a whole.'

The new facility provides a state of the art workplace experience featuring smart working capabilities, thin client technology, upgraded videoconferencing facilities, security technology and a state of the art auditorium. The building is also on track to achieve LEED Gold certification by end of 2019, becoming one of approximately 25 LEED certified projects in the RTP area. It was built with materials selected for their environmental impact, and makes use of solar power, reclaimed water and energy-saving lighting and mechanical systems. The larger campus, once fully renovated, will feature a health center, a terrace green, outdoor dining, a fitness center and running trails, along with several other amenities.

'The expansion of Credit Suisse continues North Carolina's legacy as a hub for global financial services,' said Governor Roy Cooper. 'Our state is building an environment for economic development that is inclusive so that global companies want to strengthen their ties to our state.'

Credit Suisse is one of the world's leading financial services providers, offering clients its combined expertise in private banking, investment banking and asset management. Headquartered in Zurich, Credit Suisse employs more than 46,000 employees in about 50 countries worldwide, including over 2,000 already in Wake County.

'Raleigh has been a strategic location for Credit Suisse for more than a decade,' said Urs Rohner, Chairman of the Board of Directors. 'The work performed at our Raleigh campus touches every part of Credit Suisse's global operations. Our expansion in RTP is helping us improve the sustainability, resiliency and efficiency of our business. Equally important, it reflects our long-standing commitment to North Carolina and the people and families in the Raleigh Community.'

Credit Suisse is bringing a variety of jobs to North Carolina, including IT, finance, and other critical corporate functions. The Bank has been actively hiring for roles, and has developed partnerships with local universities.

'Credit Suisse is just the kind of financial services company with an international footprint seeking a broad talent base that the creators of Research Triangle Park envisioned,' said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. 'With its location between our three flagship universities and unparalleled quality of life, companies like Credit Suisse find everything they need to be successful here.' N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. led the state's support for the company's expansion.

Credit Suisse's expansion in Wake County has been facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee in 2017. JDIGs reimburse new and expanding companies a portion of the newly created tax-base while still increasing the overall revenue benefit to the state of North Carolina.

By law, JDIG projects must result in a net revenue inflow to the state treasury over the life of the award. For projects in Wake and other Tier 3 counties, 25 percent of the eligible grant is directed to the state's Industrial Development Fund - Utility Account to help finance economic infrastructure in rural counties. The Credit Suisse expansion could provide as much as $13.4 million in new funds for the Utility Account. More information on county tier designations is available here.

'We welcome Credit Suisse's expansion and the positive impact it is having on the Research Triangle and Wake County,' said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. 'Our region provides a strong source of talent for Credit Suisse, and the new jobs being created will have a lasting impact on the economic prosperity of our region.'

'I'm delighted to join in celebrating Credit Suisse's new campus, which is projected to create over 1,000 new jobs here in the Triangle' said U.S. Congressman David Price. 'It's an exciting day for the residents of North Carolina's 4th Congressional District and our surrounding counties.'