CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Credit Suisse : Posts Jump in Profit, Shakes Up Investment Banking -- Update

07/30/2020 | 03:11am EDT

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG said a surge in fees from its investment banking and capital markets business helped push net profit 24% higher in the second quarter, as its new chief executive put his stamp on the bank with a plan to simplify its structure.

Net profit rose to 1.16 billion Swiss francs ($1.27 billion), from 937 million francs in the second quarter of 2019. The bank set aside 296 million francs in loan-loss provisions, less than the 568 million francs it took in the first quarter in anticipation of loans souring from the coronavirus pandemic.

Revenue in Credit Suisse's investment banking and capital markets unit rose 61%, driven by sharp rises in equity and debt underwriting. Its global markets business posted a revenue rise and a 71% gain in pretax profit for the quarter.

Pretax profit rose 26% in the bank's Asia business, which includes markets and investment banking in the region, and rose 5% in its Swiss bank. International wealth management profit fell 22% in the second quarter, reflecting higher credit charges.

Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said the bank is well positioned for economic stress from the pandemic, with more than half of its loan book in Switzerland, which has been relatively cushioned in the global economic downturn.

The results came alongside a plan by new Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein to restructure Credit Suisse's investment bank. He said it would combine its markets trading and investment banking businesses, and the bank's global risk and compliance functions. The restructuring will cost around 300 million to 400 million francs, the bank said, and it expects the move will help it reduce costs by around 400 million francs a year from 2022.

Mr. Gottstein said the bank's return on tangible equity was 12% in the first half, higher than its 10% target, "confirming the resilience of our integrated business model as a leading wealth manager with strong global investment banking capabilities."

Credit Suisse and rival UBS Group AG so far have performed better than many European and global rivals in navigating the pandemic, largely because of their focus on lending to Swiss households and companies and to the world's wealthy.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.91% 9.796 Delayed Quote.-26.64%
UBS GROUP AG -0.60% 10.805 Delayed Quote.-11.08%
