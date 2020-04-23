Credit Suisse : Profit Rises as It Sets Aside More Than $580 Million for Loan Losses

Log in
04/23/2020 | 02:19am EDT

By Margot Patrick

Credit Suisse Group AG set aside 568 million Swiss francs ($584 million) to cover potential loan losses from global corporations and Swiss borrowers who might struggle to bounce back from the coronavirus shutdown, in the first report of first-quarter earnings by a major European bank.

The bank, Switzerland's second-largest by assets, said credit provisions reflected the deteriorating economic outlook, though it reported a surge in first-quarter trading revenue from higher client activity. Net revenue rose to CHF5.78 billion from CHF5.39 billion a year earlier, thanks mainly to a one-time gain of CHF268 million related to its transfer of an investment platform to Allfunds Group last year.

Net profit rose to CHF1.3 billion from CHF749 million a year earlier. First-quarter 2019 provisions were CHF81 million.

Credit Suisse's results are being closely watched as the first major European bank to report first quarter earnings. The bank is a lender to global companies in some of the most hard-hit sectors like oil, and it makes loans to wealthy individuals against stockholdings and other assets that have been battered by the crisis. Earlier this month, the largest American banks braced for a recession by taking billions of dollars in new credit provisions.

European banks are expected to take lower provisions than their American rivals because they follow different accounting rules and have been urged by regulators to look beyond short-term risks. However, Credit Suisse uses U.S. accounting rules.

In the bank's global markets business, revenue rose 11% to CHF1.63 billion from CHF1.47 billion, as clients traded more stocks and bonds in volatile markets. Credit provisions at the markets business were CHF150 million.

Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, who started in the job Feb. 14, said the bank's wealth management-focused business model "proved to be resilient once more," in the challenging conditions.

Mr. Gottstein, formerly head of Credit Suisse's Swiss unit, took the helm after former CEO Tidjane Thiam was forced to resign over a spying scandal. Since March, Mr. Gottstein has been running the bank from his home office in a Zurich suburb. He said 90% of bank staff members are also working from home.

The bank previously said it would delay paying out half of a planned 2019 dividend until the fall, following a request from the Swiss financial regulator, which asked rival UBS Group AG to do the same.

Write to Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

