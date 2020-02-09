Credit Suisse : Public Campaign Supporting Credit Suisse CEO Backfired, Hastening His Resignation

By Jenny Strasburg, Margot Patrick and Julie Steinberg

A drumbeat of investors' public support for Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam over the past week was intended to force the bank's board to back him or sacrifice one of their own amid a high-stakes spying scandal.

The plan backfired.

Months of rising tensions between Mr. Thiam and the directors spilled into public view heading into a key board meeting last week. In what to the board looked like a coordinated effort, investors wrote letters and went on television urging Chairman Urs Rohner to back Mr. Thiam or quit.

Posts this month and last by the CEO on his Instagram account showed him smiling with bank executives and world leaders, and defending himself against months of what he deemed as "misrepresentation" by the media.

Instead the actions accelerated Mr. Thiam's demise, according to people involved in board discussions that culminated in his resignation early Friday morning.

"Whoever advised that campaign actually helped do in Tidjane," according to a person involved in last week's board discussions. The actions created their own "quasi-panic" that forced the board's hand, but not in the intended way, the person said.

Since September, Credit Suisse has reeled from a crisis stemming from decisions by a now-deposed top lieutenant of Mr. Thiam, Pierre-Olivier Bouée, to surveil two senior executives. One of the executives, former international wealth chief Iqbal Khan, had resigned and was about to start work for rival UBS Group AG when he saw he was being followed and confronted a hired investigator. The other had been told he was being demoted two weeks before he was followed earlier last year. He didn't know he had been trailed until a Swiss newspaper approached the bank in December with details and photos it was about to publish. Mr. Bouée resigned and hasn't commented.

The pressure on the board increased that month when the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or Finma, said it would appoint an independent auditor to investigate the corporate governance and data handling around the bank's surveillance activities.

The Dec. 20 public statement by Finma was jarring to directors, who worried that the scandal was irreparably damaging the bank's relationship with its home-country regulator, the people said. The regulator gave Credit Suisse short notice before the public announcement, and the substance of it wasn't up for debate -- an unusually aggressive stance by a regulator that typically seeks to work out issues with firms in private.

A Finma spokesman said the regulator doesn't comment on management changes or its own handling of matters and that it is continuing its investigations. "What's important for the bank now is that calm is restored," the spokesman said.

A Credit Suisse spokesman previously said the bank looked forward to working with the regulator in answering its questions.

There was some division on the board over how seriously Mr. Thiam should be held to account for the cultural breakdown reflected in the spying, one of the people close to internal board discussions said. But ultimately, the public fallout led the board to lose confidence in Mr. Thiam's ability to pull the bank through the scandal, Mr. Rohner said in an interview Friday.

"We came unanimously to the conclusion it was necessary to change the leadership," he said.

Even in recent weeks, the bank's directors hoped there might be a way to keep Mr. Thiam at the helm, or at least have time to consider options for smooth succession planning, the people familiar with board discussions said. Mr. Thiam is credited with overseeing a turnaround of the bank since he joined in 2015 and the board wanted to avoid unnecessary upheaval.

Instead, the crisis came to a head last week.

By late January, David Herro, a partner at Harris Associates LP, Credit Suisse's biggest investor with what he says is a shareholding of 8.42%, said he believed Mr. Thiam was in acute danger of losing his job and had been told that it was likely the board would discuss his departure at the Thursday meeting last week. That prompted him and others to send letters to the board, calling for the chairman to resign instead. The shareholders said they supported Mr. Thiam continuing because of his record in restructuring the bank into a smaller and safer lender.

Another shareholder, Silchester International Investors LLP, said in a statement last week that Mr. Rohner should retire early if he felt unable to continue to support Mr. Thiam. Mr. Rohner's term as chairman extends to 2021.

A third shareholder, Ricky Sandler, CEO at Eminence Capital, wrote to the bank's board last Tuesday, saying it was "unacceptable" that the board hadn't stated its support for Mr. Thiam. In the letter, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, he said the growing discord between the chairman and CEO "needs to be resolved immediately."

"Most of the time public campaigns are not good ideas for shareholders," said Charles Elson, a corporate-governance expert at the University of Delaware.

Trying to shame a board based on a public campaign is a mistake, he said, because it changes the stakes dramatically. "When a shareholder demands a particular action from a board, the board's reaction is going to be, 'This is my decision, not yours,'" he added. Public campaigns "put that party into a defensive posture."

In fact, some board members were so incensed by what they were convinced was a coordinated campaign that it accelerated their desire for a resolution.

Some directors felt that Mr. Thiam and his remaining top supporters in the bank weren't grasping how serious a blow the spying scandals were, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

For example, the person said, some directors discussed concerns that a top adviser to Mr. Thiam who was responsible for corporate and investor communications, Adam Gishen, was minimizing or directing blame for the scandal elsewhere, with Mr. Thiam's explicit or tacit approval. This helped reinforce their questions about his leadership, the person said. Mr. Gishen declined to comment.

Mr. Herro told the Journal he believes the board had already made up its mind by late January to replace Mr. Thiam. He said he was asked last November by a member of the board's nominations committee about Mr. Rohner staying beyond a 2021 term limit to ensure a smooth transition if a new CEO was needed. Mr. Herro said he made it clear to the board that he considered that outcome unacceptable.

But despite the shareholder campaign, board members couldn't see making a forceful public statement supporting Mr. Thiam given what they viewed as his lackluster statements against the surveillance, and with open questions about who bore responsibility for the culture that fostered it, the person said.

That left the board and the CEO with few options.

Mr. Thiam went into Thursday's board convinced directors wanted to fire him, given what he viewed as their lack of public support for him, according to people familiar with the board's perceptions.

"In the CEO's own view, he wasn't being supported," one of the people said.

At an hours-long board meeting at Credit Suisse's Zurich headquarters, Mr. Thiam offered his resignation, one of the people said. A separation agreement was hashed out into the early hours of Friday, people familiar with the matter said. It includes a clause stating that no link was found between Mr. Thiam and the surveillance, according to one of the people familiar the matter.

A law firm hired by the board previously said there was no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about the surveillance and he has publicly denied any knowledge, including in his resignation statement Friday. Mr. Rohner in the interview that day said he believes him.

