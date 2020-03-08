Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse Returns to European ETFs -- Journal Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 11:15pm EDT

By Gerrard Cowan

Credit Suisse is getting back into European ETFs.

The Swiss financial-services giant is launching three new exchange-traded funds in the second half of March designed to give European investors low-cost, convenient exposure to U.S. and international stocks, says Valerio Schmitz-Esser, the head of Credit Suisse Asset Management Index Solutions.

The new products -- CSIF (IE) MSCI USA Blue Ucits ETF, CSIF (IE) MSCI USA ESG Leaders Blue Ucits ETF and CSIF (IE) MSCI World ESG Leaders Blue Ucits ETF -- will be converted from existing index funds, he says.

Credit Suisse left the business on the Continent in 2013, when it sold its ETF arm to BlackRock. While it offers a number of exchange-traded notes in the U.S., the new products mark its first significant re-entry to the ETF domain.

There are two factors pulling Credit Suisse back to ETFs, Mr. Schmitz-Esser says. First, the ETF wrapper brings a number of tax benefits. For example, European investors pay lower U.S. withholding tax through an Irish-domiciled ETF than they would through other types of European funds.

Second, the industry in Europe has evolved since 2013, with fintech specialists and robo advisers increasingly using ETFs as essential building blocks in portfolios, due to their low cost, tax efficiency and ease of trading.

"In order to fill up these allocations, they need efficient ETFs and index funds," he says, adding that Credit Suisse aims to launch more ETFs over the coming year and beyond.

The European ETF market is dominated by the big names in global asset management, with little room for smaller players, says Kenneth Lamont, senior analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar U.K. Credit Suisse's approach -- leveraging existing successful index strategies -- is similar to that of other larger players attempting to establish or re-establish a European presence, he says.

"This is more about providing existing customers with the additional benefits of the ETF structure and perhaps grabbing part of the swelling ETF market, rather than making an all-out assault on an already saturated market," he says.

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -4.67% 450.41 Delayed Quote.-10.40%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -4.06% 9.81 Delayed Quote.-25.14%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. -12.08% 2.91 Delayed Quote.-49.74%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.61% 139.47 Delayed Quote.-7.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11:15pCredit Suisse Returns to European ETFs -- Journal Report
DJ
03/06CREDIT SUISSE : Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit..
PU
03/06EXCLUSIVE : StanChart says CEO Winters will stay to execute current strategy
RE
03/05LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/05Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four frigates for Brazil Navy
RE
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 22 018 M
EBIT 2020 5 419 M
Net income 2020 3 693 M
Debt 2020 78 809 M
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 6,38x
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 4,54x
Capitalization 23 899 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,84  CHF
Last Close Price 9,81  CHF
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-25.14%25 548
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.47%332 235
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.86%270 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%224 411
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.35%205 647
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-31.06%152 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group