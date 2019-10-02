Credit Suisse : Says Operating Chief Alone Ordered Surveillance

By Jenny Strasburg and Margot Patrick

A probe ordered by Credit Suisse Group AG cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of involvement in a spy scandal that has enveloped the bank, and laid primary blame for the affair on a close deputy, who resigned.

The bank said Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouée, who was part of Mr. Thiam's inner circle, resigned after the probe found he ordered the surveillance of the bank's former wealth-management chief, Iqbal Khan, without discussing it with Mr. Thiam or other senior bank officials.

Credit Suisse also said it found no evidence Mr. Khan made any attempt to poach employees or clients, contrary to suspicions that people close to the bank had described as underpinning the surveillance. He started work at rival UBS Group AG on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner told reporters Tuesday that there was "zero evidence" that Mr. Thiam had been involved in the operation to tail Mr. Khan. He said surveillance isn't a standard practice for Credit Suisse and can't be condoned. Another board member who oversaw the review, John Tiner, called the surveillance a "highly unusual and irregular act."

Still, Mr. Rohner rejected the notion, posed by a journalist, that the recent events showed deeper problems at Credit Suisse.

"I do not believe that we have a problem with our company culture," Mr. Rohner said, adding that Mr. Thiam maintains the full support of the board.

The scandal took a dark turn Monday when it emerged an unidentified security consultant who helped the bank hire investigators to trail Mr. Khan died in an apparent suicide last week, a lawyer in Switzerland said.

Mr. Rohner confirmed the person's death and expressed the bank's condolences Tuesday at the press conference in Zurich.

Also at the press conference, the lawyer from Swiss law firm Homburger who supervised the investigation, Flavio Romerio, said the review studied company emails and WhatsApp messages between Messrs. Thiam and Bouée in a period from around Aug. 22 to Sept. 23, looking at all communication considered potentially relevant.

"The Homburger investigation did not identify any indication that the CEO had approved the observation of Iqbal Khan nor that he was aware of it prior to Sept. 18, 2019, after the observation had been aborted," the bank said.

Questions about whether the botched surveillance would threaten Mr. Thiam's position as CEO should be settled with the probe's findings, Mr. Rohner added.

Mr. Thiam in a memo to staff Tuesday said it was regrettable that the reputation of the bank had suffered, and that the surveillance was "strictly an isolated incident and full accountability for that incident has been taken by the individuals concerned."

Mr. Bouée's decision to order surveillance set off a scandal that triggered the internal investigation, dealing Mr. Thiam one of the more daunting challenges he has faced at the bank.

The resignation of Mr. Bouée is effective immediately, the Swiss bank said. Mr. Bouée couldn't be reached for comment. He hasn't responded to previous requests for comment over the past week.

"The board of directors considers that the mandate for the observation of Iqbal Khan was wrong and disproportionate and has resulted in severe reputational damage to the bank," the bank said. Bank officials added they believed Mr. Bouée acted in the bank's interest.

A representative for Mr. Khan said he wouldn't be commenting on the review.

The bank-commissioned investigation found that Mr. Bouée ordered the bank's head of global security services, who has also now resigned, to start the observation of Mr. Khan.

Bank officials and lawyers said they didn't have access to testimony or evidence gathered by Swiss police or prosecutors, who said last week they opened a criminal investigation into possible assault and threat based on Mr. Khan's complaint.

A spokesman for the Zurich prosecutor's office said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing. About the security consultant's death, the spokesman said there has been no evidence of misconduct or involvement by a third party.

Mr. Bouée will be replaced as operating chief by James Walker, who has held several roles at the bank including finance chief of its U.S. subsidiaries. The career of Mr. Bouée had tracked Mr. Thiam's for two decades, and included stints alongside the CEO at McKinsey & Co., Aviva PLC and Prudential PLC before he joined Credit Suisse in 2015.

Mr. Khan joined UBS three months after quitting Credit Suisse. He negotiated the unusually short so-called gardening leave -- or a mandatory break between jobs -- with Mr. Rohner, also without the involvement of Mr. Thiam, The Wall Street Journal reported previously. Mr. Rohner confirmed Tuesday that he handled the departure talks with Mr. Khan.

On Sept. 17 in Zurich, Mr. Khan spotted an investigator following him and went to take photos of the investigator and his car, according to people familiar with the events. Mr. Khan filed a complaint with police, and Zurich prosecutors last week said "temporary arrests" had been made as part of the resulting probe.

Despite the bank's shares losing about half their value since Mr. Thiam took over in 2015, big shareholders have largely welcomed his restructuring moves. He quickly ramped up Credit Suisse's focus on selling investment and trading products to ultrawealthy clients. He promoted Mr. Khan, hired in 2013 as the finance chief of the wealth management arm, to run the bulk of that business internationally.

The relationship between Messrs. Thiam and Khan deteriorated noticeably over time, people who know them said. The Journal and other outlets reported in recent days about tensions between the two men, especially in the past year, stoked in part by Mr. Khan's rising ambitions.

They flared close to home, too: In a tony neighborhood overlooking Lake Zurich, Mr. Khan and his family redeveloped a house next to Mr. Thiam's. The two exchanged heated words at a party in January this year at Mr. Thiam's house, after Mr. Khan raised concerns with Mr. Thiam's girlfriend about trees on the Thiam property, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investigation didn't delve into the cocktail-party exchanges or other historical details of the two men's relationship, the lead lawyer said. It focused on the surveillance and communications and authority around it.

Mr. Khan in recent months had conversations with rival banks, including smaller rival Julius Baer Group Ltd., about leaving Credit Suisse for another job, stoking perceptions inside Credit Suisse that he wanted more power or could be looking to leave, people familiar with the matter said.

Credit Suisse on July 1 said Mr. Khan would leave the bank to pursue his career elsewhere. In a statement, Mr. Thiam wished him well. In late August, UBS named him co-head of wealth management.

Investigo GmbH, a small Zurich detective firm, in a statement provided to Credit Suisse and Swiss authorities last week said its mandate was to follow Mr. Khan at a distance and take pictures of people he met with.

--Pietro Lombardi contributed to this article.

