Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : Says Operating Chief Alone Ordered Surveillance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jenny Strasburg and Margot Patrick

A probe ordered by Credit Suisse Group AG cleared Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam of involvement in a spy scandal that has enveloped the bank, and laid primary blame for the affair on a close deputy, who resigned.

The bank said Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouée, who was part of Mr. Thiam's inner circle, resigned after the probe found he ordered the surveillance of the bank's former wealth-management chief, Iqbal Khan, without discussing it with Mr. Thiam or other senior bank officials.

Credit Suisse also said it found no evidence Mr. Khan made any attempt to poach employees or clients, contrary to suspicions that people close to the bank had described as underpinning the surveillance. He started work at rival UBS Group AG on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner told reporters Tuesday that there was "zero evidence" that Mr. Thiam had been involved in the operation to tail Mr. Khan. He said surveillance isn't a standard practice for Credit Suisse and can't be condoned. Another board member who oversaw the review, John Tiner, called the surveillance a "highly unusual and irregular act."

Still, Mr. Rohner rejected the notion, posed by a journalist, that the recent events showed deeper problems at Credit Suisse.

"I do not believe that we have a problem with our company culture," Mr. Rohner said, adding that Mr. Thiam maintains the full support of the board.

The scandal took a dark turn Monday when it emerged an unidentified security consultant who helped the bank hire investigators to trail Mr. Khan died in an apparent suicide last week, a lawyer in Switzerland said.

Mr. Rohner confirmed the person's death and expressed the bank's condolences Tuesday at the press conference in Zurich.

Also at the press conference, the lawyer from Swiss law firm Homburger who supervised the investigation, Flavio Romerio, said the review studied company emails and WhatsApp messages between Messrs. Thiam and Bouée in a period from around Aug. 22 to Sept. 23, looking at all communication considered potentially relevant.

"The Homburger investigation did not identify any indication that the CEO had approved the observation of Iqbal Khan nor that he was aware of it prior to Sept. 18, 2019, after the observation had been aborted," the bank said.

Questions about whether the botched surveillance would threaten Mr. Thiam's position as CEO should be settled with the probe's findings, Mr. Rohner added.

Mr. Thiam in a memo to staff Tuesday said it was regrettable that the reputation of the bank had suffered, and that the surveillance was "strictly an isolated incident and full accountability for that incident has been taken by the individuals concerned."

Mr. Bouée's decision to order surveillance set off a scandal that triggered the internal investigation, dealing Mr. Thiam one of the more daunting challenges he has faced at the bank.

The resignation of Mr. Bouée is effective immediately, the Swiss bank said. Mr. Bouée couldn't be reached for comment. He hasn't responded to previous requests for comment over the past week.

"The board of directors considers that the mandate for the observation of Iqbal Khan was wrong and disproportionate and has resulted in severe reputational damage to the bank," the bank said. Bank officials added they believed Mr. Bouée acted in the bank's interest.

A representative for Mr. Khan said he wouldn't be commenting on the review.

The bank-commissioned investigation found that Mr. Bouée ordered the bank's head of global security services, who has also now resigned, to start the observation of Mr. Khan.

Bank officials and lawyers said they didn't have access to testimony or evidence gathered by Swiss police or prosecutors, who said last week they opened a criminal investigation into possible assault and threat based on Mr. Khan's complaint.

A spokesman for the Zurich prosecutor's office said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing. About the security consultant's death, the spokesman said there has been no evidence of misconduct or involvement by a third party.

Mr. Bouée will be replaced as operating chief by James Walker, who has held several roles at the bank including finance chief of its U.S. subsidiaries. The career of Mr. Bouée had tracked Mr. Thiam's for two decades, and included stints alongside the CEO at McKinsey & Co., Aviva PLC and Prudential PLC before he joined Credit Suisse in 2015.

Mr. Khan joined UBS three months after quitting Credit Suisse. He negotiated the unusually short so-called gardening leave -- or a mandatory break between jobs -- with Mr. Rohner, also without the involvement of Mr. Thiam, The Wall Street Journal reported previously. Mr. Rohner confirmed Tuesday that he handled the departure talks with Mr. Khan.

On Sept. 17 in Zurich, Mr. Khan spotted an investigator following him and went to take photos of the investigator and his car, according to people familiar with the events. Mr. Khan filed a complaint with police, and Zurich prosecutors last week said "temporary arrests" had been made as part of the resulting probe.

Despite the bank's shares losing about half their value since Mr. Thiam took over in 2015, big shareholders have largely welcomed his restructuring moves. He quickly ramped up Credit Suisse's focus on selling investment and trading products to ultrawealthy clients. He promoted Mr. Khan, hired in 2013 as the finance chief of the wealth management arm, to run the bulk of that business internationally.

The relationship between Messrs. Thiam and Khan deteriorated noticeably over time, people who know them said. The Journal and other outlets reported in recent days about tensions between the two men, especially in the past year, stoked in part by Mr. Khan's rising ambitions.

They flared close to home, too: In a tony neighborhood overlooking Lake Zurich, Mr. Khan and his family redeveloped a house next to Mr. Thiam's. The two exchanged heated words at a party in January this year at Mr. Thiam's house, after Mr. Khan raised concerns with Mr. Thiam's girlfriend about trees on the Thiam property, according to people familiar with the matter.

The investigation didn't delve into the cocktail-party exchanges or other historical details of the two men's relationship, the lead lawyer said. It focused on the surveillance and communications and authority around it.

Mr. Khan in recent months had conversations with rival banks, including smaller rival Julius Baer Group Ltd., about leaving Credit Suisse for another job, stoking perceptions inside Credit Suisse that he wanted more power or could be looking to leave, people familiar with the matter said.

Credit Suisse on July 1 said Mr. Khan would leave the bank to pursue his career elsewhere. In a statement, Mr. Thiam wished him well. In late August, UBS named him co-head of wealth management.

Investigo GmbH, a small Zurich detective firm, in a statement provided to Credit Suisse and Swiss authorities last week said its mandate was to follow Mr. Khan at a distance and take pictures of people he met with.

--Pietro Lombardi contributed to this article.

Write to Jenny Strasburg at jenny.strasburg@wsj.com and Margot Patrick at margot.patrick@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:48aCREDIT SUISSE : Says Operating Chief Alone Ordered Surveillance
DJ
01:51aCREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
RE
01:51aCREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
RE
10/01Credit Suisse clears its CEO in spying scandal that rocked Swiss banking
RE
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Top Lieutenant Quits in Spy Scandal -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Credit Suisse, Apple, Aramco, WeWork
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : Investigator at centre of Credit Suisse spying case committed su..
RE
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Top Lieutenant Quits in Spy Scandal -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : clears CEO in Khan probe, COO Bouee to go
RE
10/01CREDIT SUISSE : Chief Operating Officer Resigns Over Surveillance Scandal -- Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 21 351 M
EBIT 2019 4 775 M
Net income 2019 3 214 M
Debt 2019 91 605 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 9,42x
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
EV / Sales2019 5,69x
EV / Sales2020 5,51x
Capitalization 29 805 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,47  CHF
Last Close Price 11,89  CHF
Spread / Highest target 68,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tidjane Thiam Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
Pierre-Olivier Marie Bouée Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG10.05%30 752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.56%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.42%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.47%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.30.91%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-4.17%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group