Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/20 11:30:49 am
10.05 CHF   -0.05%
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pERICSSON B : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : SoftBank pulls Credit Suisse fund investment following review by bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank has pulled a $500 million investment from Credit Suisse's supply chain finance funds after the Swiss bank reviewed its relationship with SoftBank-backed lender Greensill Capital, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter and supported by an investor letter sent by the bank.

In a letter to investors, the Swiss bank on Monday said it would change investment guidelines for its supply chain finance funds after questions were raised over ties with the Japanese conglomerate and with Greensill, which had invested in notes related to Softbank's Vision Fund.

It had entered into an agreement in late April with an institutional investor, the bank said in the letter, which confirmed that three of the four funds would source their supply chain finance notes exclusively from Greensill.

"This separate agreement has recently been terminated and the investor has redeemed its investment in full," the bank said in the letter.

A source confirmed that the investor which had terminated the agreement was SoftBank.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; writing by Rachel Armstrong and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Michael Shields)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.05% 10.05 Delayed Quote.-23.27%
SOFTBANK CORP. 1.13% 1431 End-of-day quote.-1.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:42pSOFTBANK : pulls investment from Credit Suisse funds - source
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pERICSSON B : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
12:55pCREDIT SUISSE : SoftBank pulls Credit Suisse fund investment following review by..
RE
12:30pCredit suisse says to reduce maximum exposure of certain supply chain finance..
RE
12:30pCredit suisse to update investment guidelines for its supply chain finance fu..
RE
12:30pSoftbank pulls $500 million from credit suisse supply chain finance funds - s..
RE
10:26aCREDIT SUISSE : Teams Up with Girls Who Code for Summer Immersion Program Focuse..
PU
10:17aALPHABET A : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10:14aFACEBOOK INC : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 933 M 22 288 M 22 288 M
Net income 2020 2 605 M 2 773 M 2 773 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 2,45%
Capitalization 23 033 M 24 518 M 24 525 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,50 CHF
Last Close Price 10,06 CHF
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-23.27%24 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.58%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.83%249 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.07%201 180
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%198 387
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.52%132 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group