Credit Suisse : Spying Shakes Trust in Chief

Bank investigation clears Thiam, but raises question of how he was out of loop

By Jenny Strasburg and Margot Patrick

Tidjane Thiam arrived at Credit Suisse Group AG in 2015 and quickly established a tight inner circle of trusted lieutenants as he set about trying to revive the ailing Swiss lender.

Now, in quick succession, two from the cadre are gone -- the wealth-management chief whose July departure triggered Credit Suisse to spy on him, and the chief operating officer who resigned this week because of the ensuing scandal.

A security contractor hired by Credit Suisse in connection with the surveillance died from an apparent suicide last week, a Zurich lawyer said, a dark turn in a tale that had already generated tabloid headlines and built into a global media storm.

The episode has bruised Switzerland's second-biggest bank and the chief executive who still has his hands full battling share-price declines and competitive headwinds. It also raised questions about how Mr. Thiam could have been sidestepped in the ultrasensitive decision to surveil a high-profile executive. A Swiss lawyer hired by Credit Suisse to lead a review of the episode said there was no evidence Mr. Thiam knew about an order to spy on former wealth management head Iqbal Khan.

On Tuesday, senior Credit Suisse officials lamented the hit to the bank's reputation, in tones both apologetic and staunchly defensive of Mr. Thiam.

"I am aware that these events were damaging for the reputation of Credit Suisse but also for the entire financial center of Switzerland," Chairman Urs Rohner told reporters at a press conference presenting findings of an investigation into the surveillance. The board concluded the spying shouldn't have happened, but that Mr. Thiam hadn't known about it, so was absolved.

The blame was laid instead with Pierre-Olivier Bouée, the bank's chief operating officer and one of Mr. Thiam's closest confidants and longest-serving advisers.

In a memo to staff Tuesday, Mr. Thiam acknowledged the damage to Credit Suisse's reputation. He called the surveillance "strictly an isolated incident."

Credit Suisse spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment for this article. Mr. Bouée didn't respond to repeated attempts for comment made via family members and others who know him, both inside and outside the bank. He didn't respond to previous requests for comment before his resignation Tuesday.

Credit Suisse, among the world's largest managers of rich people's money, is emerging from a yearslong restructuring that drastically downsized its investment bank and pinned its fortunes on selling more investment and trading products to ultrawealthy clients. Revenue from wealth management has grown to nearly two-thirds of its total, from around half before the restructuring. Last year, the bank posted its first net profit since 2014, of 2.02 billion Swiss francs ($2.03 billion).

Early in the revamp, in 2015, Mr. Thiam elevated Mr. Khan, then the finance chief of the wealth management arm, to run the bulk of that business internationally. Mr. Khan had joined Credit Suisse in 2013.

Mr. Bouée, the CEO's top lieutenant, had come with Mr. Thiam from Prudential PLC, and like him, was a former McKinsey & Co. consultant.

"You couldn't get a cigarette paper between them," said one former colleague who worked with them closely.

Mr. Bouée was among a small group of executives Mr. Thiam relied on, sometimes angering Credit Suisse veterans who felt isolated from decision-making.

The dynamics contributed to disjointed transition plans and a rocky start for the CEO, with a bout of finger-pointing over almost $1 billion in trading and loan losses and confusion about chains of command, The Wall Street Journal reported in early 2016.

As his business gained momentum, Mr. Khan drew accolades for his work in wealth management. However, on July 1 this year, after a gradual deterioration in the relationship with his boss, Mr. Khan left abruptly.

On Aug. 29, Swiss rival UBS Group AG said it had hired Mr. Khan to co-head wealth management globally. He started that job Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Mr. Bouée resigned after the Credit Suisse-ordered probe found he had arranged surveillance of Mr. Khan without discussing it with Mr. Thiam or other senior bank officials.

Mr. Bouée has been a close associate of Mr. Thiam for more than a decade at three separate companies.

Often called "POB" (rhymes with "Bob") and "T.T." -- nicknames stemming from the men's time at McKinsey in the early 2000s -- the two worked in tandem: Mr. Thiam would make a high-level decision and Mr. Bouée would enforce it, people who worked with them said. Mr. Bouée had responsibility for controlling costs and managing information technology and security. He was effective and intensely loyal to the CEO, the people said.

However, some of the people said the enforcement persona could have what felt like a spiteful edge: Mr. Bouée was efficient at keeping track of managers who had frustrated or otherwise crossed Mr. Thiam. They could be frozen out of information and decision making.

Several people who have worked with both of them said Mr. Bouée's departure will force Mr. Thiam into new patterns as a CEO, in how he communicates with executives and tracks progress on work the bank is doing.

Nevertheless, the CEO still stands to benefit from the groundwork laid by Messrs. Khan and Bouée. Wealth management assets hit a record 797 billion Swiss francs in June, and cost controls in the first half helped vault the bank to a key financial target Mr. Thiam set in 2015.

In his memo Tuesday, Mr. Thiam urged staff to "spare no effort" in closing 2019 on a strong note, despite a gloomy backdrop for banks from falling interest rates and a wobbling global economy.

Mr. Bouée's resignation "is a loss," said David Herro, international chief investment officer of Chicago-based Harris Associates LP, Credit Suisse's biggest shareholder, with a holding of around 8%.

Damage from the sudden departures and reputational bruises are too new to assess, Mr. Herro said. "But the bank has depth, and this sad affair will be put behind us."

Paul J. Davies contributed to this article.

