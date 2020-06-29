Log in
Credit Suisse appoints new CEO for business in Israel

06/29/2020
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

Credit Suisse on Monday appointed Hila Goldenberg as chief executive officer of its business in Israel.

Goldenberg, who has worked in the Israeli wealth management market for almost 20 years, replaces Doron Averbuch, the bank said in a statement.

She joined Credit Suisse in February 2017 as head of the wealth management team in Tel Aviv and franchise leader for ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Israel. Prior to this, she held a similar position at UBS Israel and headed Citi Private Bank in Israel.

Credit Suisse Israel has been offering local clients services including wealth management, investment banking and asset management since 2007.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
Financials
Sales 2020 20 550 M 21 711 M 21 711 M
Net income 2020 2 506 M 2 648 M 2 648 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,32x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 23 002 M 24 259 M 24 302 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,41 CHF
Last Close Price 9,59 CHF
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.84%24 259
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.58%282 080
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%252 158
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.27%200 840
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%199 962
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 434
