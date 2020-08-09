Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Credit Suisse : eyes cooperation with insurers - Rohner

08/09/2020 | 04:25am EDT

ZURICH, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse is looking to expand cooperation with insurers, Chairman Urs Rohner told a Sunday newspaper, adding the search for his successor at Switzerland's second-biggest bank was well under way.

"In the retail business in particular, there will be more partnerships with us. There are good examples abroad of how insurance and banking services can be merged, such as Ping An in China," SonntagsZeitung quoted him as saying in an interview.

"Working with third parties is interesting, but we always have to be careful to protect the strength of our brand. This is particularly important for very wealthy customers."

He said cooperation projects may cover insurance, credit cards or events, which could help improve access to younger retail clients.

Rohner, whose term ends next year, said the bank's succession planning continued. "I am confident that we will find a good solution in a timely way," he said, adding the candidate's name would be announced as soon as a decision was made.

Rohner said the government and private sector should be planning now how to help companies while the coronavirus pandemic continues, noting emergency Swiss state-backed loans that provided quick liquidity would not suffice.

"It would be wrong to believe that the aid we have decided so far has let us already master the economic consequences of the crisis. I suggest we start thinking now about how we can give the economy new impetus. The crisis will preoccupy us all of next year." (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.79% 9.946 Delayed Quote.-24.11%
PING AN BANK CO., LTD. -1.44% 13.7 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 665 M 23 727 M 23 727 M
Net income 2020 3 006 M 3 293 M 3 293 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
Yield 2020 2,85%
Capitalization 23 207 M 25 425 M 25 417 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,00 CHF
Last Close Price 9,95 CHF
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-24.11%25 425
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.71%302 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.00%243 766
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.87%226 220
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.45%185 016
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-2.58%130 129
Categories
