Credit Suisse : hires Sze as sellside M&A co-head

10/03/2019 | 11:54am EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Stephanie Sze as a global co-head of its sellside mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, based in New York, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

In her new role, Sze will specialize in advising clients looking to sell companies and assets, such as private equity firms cashing out on their holdings. These assignments are coveted by investment banks, because the chances of getting paid for a successful deal are higher when advising the acquisition target than when advising a perspective acquirer that may lose out to another bidder.

Sze previously worked at Barclays Plc, where she was a managing director within the exclusive sales group of its M&A practice for more than 11 years. She will report to Credit Suisse’s global co-heads of M&A, Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger, and will be based in New York.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Rebecca Spalding
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -1.57% 142.06 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.89% 11.41 Delayed Quote.10.05%
