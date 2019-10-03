Credit Suisse : hires Sze as sellside M&A co-head

In her new role, Sze will specialize in advising clients looking to sell companies and assets, such as private equity firms cashing out on their holdings. These assignments are coveted by investment banks, because the chances of getting paid for a successful deal are higher when advising the acquisition target than when advising a perspective acquirer that may lose out to another bidder.

Sze previously worked at Barclays Plc, where she was a managing director within the exclusive sales group of its M&A practice for more than 11 years. She will report to Credit Suisse’s global co-heads of M&A, Robin Rankin and Greg Weinberger, and will be based in New York.

A Credit Suisse spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo on Thursday.

