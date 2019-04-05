Credit Suisse : invests in sustainable finance franchise with appointment of Global Head of ESG Strategy

Credit Suisse today announces a significant hire to its Impact Advisory & Finance (IAF) department, confirming that Daniel Wild is to take on the newly created role of Managing Director, Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy. He joins this role from RobecoSAM AG, where he has been Co-CEO of the investment specialist, a leading sustainable asset management firm.

Daniel is a pioneer in the sustainable finance market and brings with him vast experience in ESG and sustainability, which positions him ideally to enhance and expand Credit Suisse's ESG franchise. He will assume leadership for the development of ESG products and services, the evolution of Credit Suisse's ESG framework and the integration of ESG across the divisions of the bank globally.

The expertise that Daniel will bring to product development, research and quantitative analysis will equip the Group to meet the ever-growing demand from clients across wealth management, investment banking and asset management; and his appreciation of ESG regulatory trends will ensure that Credit Suisse is implementing best practices within its advisory and investment solutions.

Based in Zurich, he will start later in the year and will report to Marisa Drew, CEO, IAF, who commented:

'Since establishing the IAF department in October 2017, we have invested significantly in our franchise and have made great strides in responding to the material growth in interest from our clients for ESG and impact investing opportunities. I am delighted to welcome such a deeply experienced and respected subject matter expert as Daniel to help us take our ESG offering to the next level.'

'Daniel has all the skills and expertise to help us further integrate ESG into the fabric of what we do at Credit Suisse. This is a huge opportunity for us as the financial community increasingly looks to have ESG serve as the underpin for investment products and services; and also features in the way we conduct our everyday activities as a bank.'

Daniel has had a distinguished career at RobecoSAM for over 12 years, serving as Co-CEO of the firm since 2018, looking after CHF 21 billion in AuM and 100 employees. During the same period, he has also held the role of Head of Sustainability and Impact for the parent company, Robeco. Other roles he has held within RobecoSAM have included Head of Research and Development and Head of Industrials. Prior to that, he spent two years with the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, before which he was Head of Environmental Technology at Ernst Basler & Partners AG.

Commenting on the opportunity ahead, Daniel remarked:

'Joining Credit Suisse to head the bank's efforts in ESG is very exciting for me, as I will be able to build on the leadership's strong dedication and high ambition for sustainability. I am convinced that as a global financial institution, Credit Suisse is not only in an excellent position to take a leading role in ESG, but also significantly move the needle in terms of true impact for a sustainable economy.'