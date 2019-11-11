Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Credit Suisse : makes change to executive board

11/11/2019
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich

Credit Suisse is making changes to its executive board, the bank said on Monday, appointing David Miller as Chief Executive of its investment banking and capital markets business.

Miller will replace James Amine, who is stepping down to take on a newly created job as the New York-based head of Private Credit Opportunities, the Swiss bank said. Miller, who has spent 22 years at Credit Suisse, will take Amine's seat on Credit Suisse's group executive board.

Eric Varvel is to become chairman of investment banking and capital markets, replacing Harold Bogle who has been made vice chairman of the group executive office.

The changes are effective immediately, Credit Suisse said.

(Reporting by John Revill)

