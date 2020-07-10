Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over debt writedowns, disclosures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

(Adds Credit Suisse statement)

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $15.5 million to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about its risk appetite and management before taking $1 billion of writedowns on souring debt, court filings on Friday show.

The preliminary settlement of the proposed class action by holders of the Swiss bank's American depositary receipts from March 2015 to February 2016 requires approval by U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan federal court.

Investors led by four pension and retirement plans in New York, Illinois and Alabama claimed they lost money after the bank misled them by touting its "comprehensive" risk controls and "binding" limits on its exposure to risky and illiquid debt.

Credit Suisse took two writedowns in early 2016 on $4.3 billion of collateralized loan obligations and distressed debt, contributing to its first full-year loss since the 2008 global financial crisis.

The bank denied wrongdoing and had argued it had no intent to defraud. Credit Suisse said it was pleased to reach a settlement resolving all claims, including claims against former chief executives Brady Dougan and Tidjane Thiam. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard Chang and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05:58pCREDIT SUISSE : settles U.S. shareholder lawsuit over debt writedowns, disclosur..
RE
05:32aPUMA SE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:18aROLLS-ROYCE : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/09DELIVERY HERO : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/09Ant Group listing would be fillip for Hong Kong's flagging IPO market
RE
07/08Communications Services Up With Disney World Set To Reopen -- Communications ..
DJ
07/08CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/08DEUTSCHE POST AG : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
07/08CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Buy rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
07/08NATIONAL GRID : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 859 M 22 147 M 22 147 M
Net income 2020 2 567 M 2 725 M 2 725 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
Yield 2020 2,54%
Capitalization 23 654 M 25 162 M 25 116 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,67 CHF
Last Close Price 9,86 CHF
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.30%24 663
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.52%278 089
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.83%264 407
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.05%211 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.35%197 544
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.62%144 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group