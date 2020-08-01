Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/31 11:31:48 am
9.714 CHF   +2.64%
04:04aCREDIT SUISSE : targeting savings of 2% to 3% per year
RE
07/31IAG PENCE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/31AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Credit Suisse : targeting savings of 2% to 3% per year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/01/2020 | 04:04am EDT
Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Basel

Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein wants to cut costs by 2% to 3% each year, he said in an interview published on Saturday, with savings put back into the bank's business.

"Basically, like in the automotive industry, we want to be 2-3% more efficient every year," he told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

With costs of around 17 billion Swiss francs ($18.63 billion), this meant around 400 million francs in annual savings, he said after Credit Suisse announced an overhaul of its investment bank and beat profit forecasts in its results on Thursday.

"We look at where there are duplicates and inefficiencies that can be remedied without compromising," said Gottstein, citing the example of merging the risk and compliance functions.

The rest of the savings would come from other group-wide functions, as well as its business in wealth management, Asia, and reducing the branch network in Switzerland.

"With higher digitisation and automated processes, we can basically get even more out of it. However, we will reinvest all of these savings in the business," said Gottstein, who took over as CEO from Tidjane Thiam in February.

Looking ahead, Gottstein said the bank's M&A business was only seeing a slow pick-up in activity, but he expected high market volatility to continue which was good for the bank's trading business.

"I am also convinced that the capital market will continue to be active. Companies have to refinance themselves, many through capital increases," he told the newspaper.

"And as far as private banking is concerned, we were able to increase sales in the first half of the year by 4% and even currency-adjusted by 7%, which is very solid in this environment. So I'm a little more optimistic here."

($1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:04aCREDIT SUISSE : targeting savings of 2% to 3% per year
RE
07/31IAG PENCE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/31AIR LIQUIDE(L) : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
07/31SAFRAN : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/31DANONE : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/31ASTRAZENECA : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/31AB INBEV : Credit Suisse reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/31FUCHS PETROLUB : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
MD
07/31ENI : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
07/31FRESENIUS SE : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 871 M 23 920 M 23 920 M
Net income 2020 3 220 M 3 522 M 3 522 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,96x
Yield 2020 3,00%
Capitalization 22 666 M 24 874 M 24 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,92 CHF
Last Close Price 9,71 CHF
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-25.88%24 874
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.40%295 678
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%243 648
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.36%215 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.60%187 370
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.92%128 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group