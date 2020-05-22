Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Financials Down As Sector's Growth Prospects Seen As Weak -- Financial Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly as investors remained skeptical that global lenders will pull through the economic downturn without incurring significant impairments.

Historically low valuations as measured for European bank stocks are largely justified because of exposure to risky sovereign debt, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note, arguing that asset management and wealth-advice oriented banks are better positioned to generate returns.

"Alongside low rates for even longer, we retain a strong bias for asset gatherers," said the Credit Suisse analysts. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11:38aGM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
10:39aGM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
08:21aVOESTALPINE : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07:11aHong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
06:55aHong Kong bankers worry that new laws could lead to capital flight
RE
05:09aTATE & LYLE : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05:02aCREDIT SUISSE : Announces the Exercise of its Right to Call its Credit Suisse X-..
PU
03:35aBanks pursue Luckin Coffee chairman's assets after loan default
RE
02:32aFMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO K : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:31aFRESENIUS SE : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 20 367 M
EBIT 2020 4 204 M
Net income 2020 2 438 M
Debt 2020 53 680 M
Yield 2020 2,93%
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
P/E ratio 2021 6,15x
EV / Sales2020 3,58x
EV / Sales2021 3,43x
Capitalization 19 144 M
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,10 CHF
Last Close Price 7,98 CHF
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-37.18%20 364
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.32%274 707
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.67%249 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.55%203 051
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.95%198 671
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.02%133 683
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group