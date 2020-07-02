Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/02 11:30:41 am
9.896 CHF   +2.36%
Wirecard debt that facilitated Softbank investment put up for auction
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Financials Up Slightly After Jobs Data -- Financials Roundup

07/02/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers rose slightly after a stronger-than-anticipated rebound in jobs growth in June.

The unemployment rate fell sharply, but still remains above 11%, according to the Labor Department. One strategist said investors should not be surprised that the stock rally continues even with an elevated unemployment rate.

"Why does the stock market produce better returns when angst on Main Street is high?" asked Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients. "Because a high unemployment rate signals outsized potential to improve the economy in future years by lowering unemployment, boosting incomes, raising spending and speeding profit growth."

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group is conducting an internal review of funds operated jointly with investment manager Greensill, which invests in a private security firm that runs a hotel in Mogadishu, a coal miner that paid Greensill in stock instead of cash, and several firms that got more in financing than they generated in revenue, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 20 550 M 21 723 M 21 723 M
Net income 2020 2 506 M 2 649 M 2 649 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,61x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 23 194 M 24 536 M 24 518 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 48 500
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,41 CHF
Last Close Price 9,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-26.23%24 550
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%135 283
